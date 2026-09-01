Fall 2026 Concerts In Coastal Delaware & Maryland

Photo by Bryan Kremkau

If you haven’t realized by now, I’m in Delaware now so I try to help out the music scene down here as much as possible. Summer is about to end, kids go back to school and tourists don’t come down as much as they do during the Summer. That doesn’t mean things are dead in the Delaware Beaches. Events are ALWAYS going on!



Venues, artists and promoters need the masses to come out and support live music by buying tickets in advance, so please do your part in helping out your local scene! I did my best to gather up all the events and concerts in the Delaware and Ocean City area for the Fall. Lets’ go!

Delaware Beaches

There’s songwriter festivals, there’s venues like Listening Booth, Dogfish Head and The Room at Cedar Grove opened all year round and there’s a few remaining Rocking the Docks events as well.

Delaware Beaches Songwriter Festival, Lewes, Rehoboth Beach, Milton Delaware

https://the1010creative.com/dbsf/

The first thing that comes to mind is the Delaware Beaches Songwriter Festival happening September 9th-13th at various venues including Rocking the Docks, Dogfish Head locations, The Room at Cedar Grove and Coastal Taproom. The festival opens with a movie screening, then there’s writer rounds, shows, podcast, fireside chats with Dogfish Head owner Sam C and other things.

Schedule:

9/9 – Gregg Allman: The Music of my Soul – Documentary, Rolling Stone Films @ Cinema Arts Theater – 6pm

9/10 – Fireside Chat with Sam Calagione @ Dogfish Inn – 6-8 PM

9/11 – Writers Round @ Dogfish Head’s Milton Brewery – 4-7 PM

9/11 – Shawn Lacy / Crystal Rose @ The Room at Cedar Grove – 6-8 PM

9/11 – The Davisson Brothers @ Rocking the Docks – 6:30 PM

9/11 – EG Vines Afterparty @ Coastal Tap Room- 10 PM

9/12 – Writers Round @ Dogfish Head’s Milton Brewery – -2-5 PM

9/12 – Low Cut Connie @ The Room at Cedar Grove – 6:30 – 8:30 PM

9/12 – Lombardy @ Coastal Taproom – 9:30 PM

9/13 – Writers Round @ Sussex Tavern – 1:00 – 4:00 PM

9/13 – Rolling Stone Nashville Now Live Podcast Featuring G. Love @ Rocking the Docks

9/13 – G. Love @ Rocking the Docks – 4:30 PM

The Listening Booth, Lewes, Delaware:

https://www.listeningbooth.com/

The Listening Booth in Lewes, Delaware, which I’m booking at now for some shows, has loads of shows all year round! Some notable shows include Liz Longley, Eli Paperboy Reed (I booked this one so please come out!), Marilyn Hucek, Ordinary Elephant, Kevin Devin and loads of others. You can pay in advance for seat selection or GA, but get your butts to a show at the Booth if you haven’t yet. There’s a ton of talent that has been brought to the area and you want to say hey, I saw this person at the Listening Booth before they made it big!

Schedule:

9/4 – Liz Longley with Callum

9/6 – Marilyn Hucek with Luke Curran

9/11 – The Delaware Division of the Arts Fellowship Awardees for Literature 2026

9/13 – Ordinary Elephant

9/18 – Kevin Devine

9/19 – Don McCloskey

9/22 – The Nine: Songwriters In The Round

9/25 – Gabe Stillman

9/26 – Susan Werner

9/28 – Reis’s Angel Arms Foundation: Louder Than Pain Benefit Concert

10/3 – Mouths of Babes

10/4 – Will Overman

10/9 – Eli Paperboy Reed (Buy Tickets!)

10/10 – Ellis Paul with Shanna in a Dress

10/13 – Xenith City: Deborah E. Baker & Saxl Rose

10/25 – Louie Lou Louis, Tina Ross & Alex Radus – A Falcon Ridge Most Wanted Reunion

10/30 – Sam Robbins and Halley Neal: Duets

10/31 – Mama’s Blacksheep & Sweet Leda Duo w Colleen Clark Halloween Party

11/1 – The Girlfriends with Colleen Clark

11/6 – Heather Maloney

11/7 – A Tale Of Two

11/8 – Scott Cook with Chris Honeman

11/9 – JR Richards (Dishwalla Original Singer)

12/3 – Howie Day

12/5 – Lucy Kalpansky

12/12 – Josh Christina Band

Dogfish Head, Rehoboth Beach & Milton, Delaware

https://www.dogfish.com/events

Dogfish Head continues to have events, even after the on-season ends. They have free shows at their Brewing and Eats and Brewery locations plus they will be having their annual Analog-A-Go-Go festival in November.

Schedule:

Every Wednesday – Live Band Karaoke with the Nick Kashmanian Band

9/4 – Alex Cano

9/5 – High Times Band

9/11 – Abriblu

9/12 – Bermuda Search Party

9/18 – Jenni Schick

9/19 – The Dead Tongues

9/25 – Dirk Quinn

9/26 – The Wyatt Becker Band

10/3 – Rocky Allen

10/9 – Samuel Mousley

10/16 – Elly Cooke

10/17 – The Pros from Dover

10/23 – Drew Cooke

10/24 – Lovelight

11/7 – Analog-A-Go-Go featuring Sugarhill Gang and Bushwick’s Dead

Rehoboth Ale House on the Mile, Rehoboth Beach, Delaware

https://rehobothalehouse.com/

RAH is back with some shows now that it’s the off-season with some usual staples. Each one will probably sell out so be sure to snag a ticket quickly! There’s also free shows at Rehoboth Ale House Downtown in Rehoboth Beach as well.

Schedule:

9/19 – Mama’s Black Sheep, Sweet Leda, Colleen Clark, & Regina Sayles

10/2 – Joey Harkum

11/21 – Pressing Strings with Anthony Frijia

Rocking the Docks – Blues & Brews

https://www.rockingthedockslewes.com/

Blues & Brews returns October 4th in Lewes, Delaware. Last year was unfortunately canceled due to the weather, so let’s hope for a nice October 4th. The lineup hasn’t been officially announced yet but it’s curated by the Lower Case Blues guys! There’s food trucks, vinyl and craft beer and vendor markets.

The Room at Cedar Grove, Lewes, Delaware

https://www.theroomatcedargrove.com/

While I haven’t attended any shows here in a long time, it’s still a hot spot for original music and delicious food. Here’s a taste of what’s to come…see what I did there?

Schedule:

9/17 – Elliott Yamin

9/25 – Carrie Welling

10/2 – The Dirty Grass Players

10/15 – JJ Sansaverino

10/16 – JJ Sansaverino

10/17 – Paula Atherton

10/18 – Deanna Bogart musician

10/25 – Jamie McLean Band

10/31 – Jeffrey Gaines

11/1 – Lower Case Blues

11/7 – Peppino D’Agostino

11/12 – The Nighthawks

Ocean City, Maryland

Of course there’s two giant music festivals happening down in Ocean City at the end of the month and beginning of October. There’s the Oceans Calling Festival September 25th-27th and the very next weekend is Country Calling happening October 2nd and 3rd. There’s OC Bike Fest and Sunfest bookending those events as well.

OC Bike Fest (9-9 – 9-13)

https://www.ocrockandride.com/

Before those big festivals, there’s the OC Bike Fest happening September 9-13th. While most of the fest doesn’t fit my vibe, it seems to be popular down there. If you hear obnoxious bike noises for a few days along Coastal Highway, you know why.

Lineup & Schedule

9/9

Jasmine Cain

Little Ozzy

Billy Fisher and the DIRT

Sketchbook

Rock the Mic Finals

Margo Macero

9/10

Saliva

Saving Abel

Crack the Sky

Six Whiskey Revival

The Dunehounds

Faith Noel

9/11

Crossfade

9/11 Tribute, Fireworks, Drone Show

Fuel

Cecilia’s Fall

Wavy Gravy

Lime Green

9/12

Hinder

Trapt

Saint Gabriel

Voodoo Tribe

Johnny Cardo

Oceans Calling Festival (9/25-9/27)

https://www.oceanscallingfestival.com/

I’ll be covering again for the site, weather depending. If it’s beyond rainy again, I don’t know how long I’ll be sticking around for the bands. I’m most looking forward to Violent Femmes, Hootie, My Morning Jacket, Mumford and Sons, Susanna Hoffs, Shaggy and maybe some others will surprise me?

Lineup & Schedule

Friday September 25th

Dave Matthews Band

Hootie & The Blowfish

Ludacris

O.A.R.

Yellowcard

Shaggy

Liz Phair

Everlast

Gavin DeGraw

Better Than Ezra

Sons of Legion

KT Tunstall

Shwayze

King Stingray

Linka Moja

Saturday September 26th

Twenty One Pilots

Gwen Stefani

Goo Goo Dolls

Third Eye Blind

All Time Low

311

Violent Femmes

Dashboard Confessional

Corinne Bailey Rae

Everclear

Dishwalla

Goldford

Cassandra Coleman

Sunday September 27th

Mumford & Sons

Matchbox Twenty

CAAMP

My Morning Jacket

The Head and The Heart

Hanson

Jet

OK Go

Susanna Hoffs

Cory Wong

Fastball

Nat Myers

O.A.R. and Friends

Country Calling Festival (10/2-10/3)

https://www.countrycallingfestival.com/

The week after is now a 2-day festival for Country Calling. I haven’t covered Country Calling yet, mainly because it’s back-to-back weekends from Oceans Calling and I’d like to still be married. This year’s lineup has Lainey Wilson returning, along with Twin Temple fan Charley Crockett, Rascal Flatts, Dierks Bentley, Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert and others.

Lineup & Schedule:

Friday October 2nd:

Lainey Wilson

Rascal Flatts

Dierks Bentley

Russell Dickerson

Travis Tritt

Mitchell Tenpenny

Wyatt Flores

Kaitlin Butts

Redferrin

Noeline Hofmann

Wade Forster

Elijah Scott

Belles

Saturday October 3rd:

Chris Stapleton

Miranda Lambert

Brothers Osborne

Dustin Lynch

Charley Crockett

Clay Walker

Jackson Dean

Rodney Atkins

Carter Faith

Tyler Nance

The Jack Wharff Band

Jimmy Charles

Sons of Habit

Sunfest 2026 (10/22 – 10/25)

https://www.ococean.com/sunfest/

Sunfest is back with a mixture of cover/tribute acts and original music. Amish Outlaws always deliver a fun time, and Surfer Girl is definitely a fun reggae pop band worth seeing. They have already played Seacrets this Summer so it’s a quick turnaround back to OCMD.

Lineup & Schedule:

10/22 – Elton Dan & The Rocket Band

10/22 – Rick K

10/22 – Smiths Cover Band: Girlfriend in a Coma

10/22 – The Dunehounds

10/22 – Surfer Girl

10/22 – Michael Sky Band

10/22 – Us and Floyd: New York’s Pink Floyd Tribute Band

10/23 – Live & Let Die: A Tribute to Paul McCartney

10/23 – Pistol Whipped

10/23 – Cash Only: A Tribute to the Man in Black

10/23 – High Noon Band

10/23 – Van Hagar – Sammy Years!! Van Halen Tribute

10/23 – Here’s to the Night (90s & 00s Tribute)

10/23 – The Land of Ozz: Honoring the Legacy of Ozzy Osbourne

10/24 – Black Tie Optional: A Tribute to Michael Bublé & Beyond

10/24 – City Groove Band

10/24 – Chris Sacks Band

10/24 – REAL DIAMOND: Tribute to Neil Diamond

10/24 – Romeo Delight: America’s Van Halen Experience

10/24 – Triple Rail Turn

10/24 – Matthew & Gunnar NELSON

10/25 – Island Fusion

10/25 – Erich Cawalla’s Uptown Band

10/25 – The Amish Outlaws

10/25 – Luke Borchelt

10/25 – NEW NORMAL

10/25 – Guys in Thin Ties

See? There’s a lot going on in Coastal Delaware and Ocean City Maryland for the Fall! Plenty of shows and events for everyone! Get tickets in advance if you haven’t already!