Fall 2026 Concerts In Coastal Delaware & Maryland
If you haven’t realized by now, I’m in Delaware now so I try to help out the music scene down here as much as possible. Summer is about to end, kids go back to school and tourists don’t come down as much as they do during the Summer. That doesn’t mean things are dead in the Delaware Beaches. Events are ALWAYS going on!
Venues, artists and promoters need the masses to come out and support live music by buying tickets in advance, so please do your part in helping out your local scene! I did my best to gather up all the events and concerts in the Delaware and Ocean City area for the Fall. Lets’ go!
Delaware Beaches
There’s songwriter festivals, there’s venues like Listening Booth, Dogfish Head and The Room at Cedar Grove opened all year round and there’s a few remaining Rocking the Docks events as well.
Delaware Beaches Songwriter Festival, Lewes, Rehoboth Beach, Milton Delaware
https://the1010creative.com/dbsf/
The first thing that comes to mind is the Delaware Beaches Songwriter Festival happening September 9th-13th at various venues including Rocking the Docks, Dogfish Head locations, The Room at Cedar Grove and Coastal Taproom. The festival opens with a movie screening, then there’s writer rounds, shows, podcast, fireside chats with Dogfish Head owner Sam C and other things.
Schedule:
9/9 – Gregg Allman: The Music of my Soul – Documentary, Rolling Stone Films @ Cinema Arts Theater – 6pm
9/10 – Fireside Chat with Sam Calagione @ Dogfish Inn – 6-8 PM
9/11 – Writers Round @ Dogfish Head’s Milton Brewery – 4-7 PM
9/11 – Shawn Lacy / Crystal Rose @ The Room at Cedar Grove – 6-8 PM
9/11 – The Davisson Brothers @ Rocking the Docks – 6:30 PM
9/11 – EG Vines Afterparty @ Coastal Tap Room- 10 PM
9/12 – Writers Round @ Dogfish Head’s Milton Brewery – -2-5 PM
9/12 – Low Cut Connie @ The Room at Cedar Grove – 6:30 – 8:30 PM
9/12 – Lombardy @ Coastal Taproom – 9:30 PM
9/13 – Writers Round @ Sussex Tavern – 1:00 – 4:00 PM
9/13 – Rolling Stone Nashville Now Live Podcast Featuring G. Love @ Rocking the Docks
9/13 – G. Love @ Rocking the Docks – 4:30 PM
The Listening Booth, Lewes, Delaware:
https://www.listeningbooth.com/
The Listening Booth in Lewes, Delaware, which I’m booking at now for some shows, has loads of shows all year round! Some notable shows include Liz Longley, Eli Paperboy Reed (I booked this one so please come out!), Marilyn Hucek, Ordinary Elephant, Kevin Devin and loads of others. You can pay in advance for seat selection or GA, but get your butts to a show at the Booth if you haven’t yet. There’s a ton of talent that has been brought to the area and you want to say hey, I saw this person at the Listening Booth before they made it big!
Schedule:
9/4 – Liz Longley with Callum
9/6 – Marilyn Hucek with Luke Curran
9/11 – The Delaware Division of the Arts Fellowship Awardees for Literature 2026
9/13 – Ordinary Elephant
9/18 – Kevin Devine
9/19 – Don McCloskey
9/22 – The Nine: Songwriters In The Round
9/25 – Gabe Stillman
9/26 – Susan Werner
9/28 – Reis’s Angel Arms Foundation: Louder Than Pain Benefit Concert
10/3 – Mouths of Babes
10/4 – Will Overman
10/9 – Eli Paperboy Reed (Buy Tickets!)
10/10 – Ellis Paul with Shanna in a Dress
10/13 – Xenith City: Deborah E. Baker & Saxl Rose
10/25 – Louie Lou Louis, Tina Ross & Alex Radus – A Falcon Ridge Most Wanted Reunion
10/30 – Sam Robbins and Halley Neal: Duets
10/31 – Mama’s Blacksheep & Sweet Leda Duo w Colleen Clark Halloween Party
11/1 – The Girlfriends with Colleen Clark
11/6 – Heather Maloney
11/7 – A Tale Of Two
11/8 – Scott Cook with Chris Honeman
11/9 – JR Richards (Dishwalla Original Singer)
12/3 – Howie Day
12/5 – Lucy Kalpansky
12/12 – Josh Christina Band
Dogfish Head, Rehoboth Beach & Milton, Delaware
https://www.dogfish.com/events
Dogfish Head continues to have events, even after the on-season ends. They have free shows at their Brewing and Eats and Brewery locations plus they will be having their annual Analog-A-Go-Go festival in November.
Schedule:
Every Wednesday – Live Band Karaoke with the Nick Kashmanian Band
9/4 – Alex Cano
9/5 – High Times Band
9/11 – Abriblu
9/12 – Bermuda Search Party
9/18 – Jenni Schick
9/19 – The Dead Tongues
9/25 – Dirk Quinn
9/26 – The Wyatt Becker Band
10/3 – Rocky Allen
10/9 – Samuel Mousley
10/16 – Elly Cooke
10/17 – The Pros from Dover
10/23 – Drew Cooke
10/24 – Lovelight
11/7 – Analog-A-Go-Go featuring Sugarhill Gang and Bushwick’s Dead
Rehoboth Ale House on the Mile, Rehoboth Beach, Delaware
RAH is back with some shows now that it’s the off-season with some usual staples. Each one will probably sell out so be sure to snag a ticket quickly! There’s also free shows at Rehoboth Ale House Downtown in Rehoboth Beach as well.
Schedule:
9/19 – Mama’s Black Sheep, Sweet Leda, Colleen Clark, & Regina Sayles
10/2 – Joey Harkum
11/21 – Pressing Strings with Anthony Frijia
Rocking the Docks – Blues & Brews
https://www.rockingthedockslewes.com/
Blues & Brews returns October 4th in Lewes, Delaware. Last year was unfortunately canceled due to the weather, so let’s hope for a nice October 4th. The lineup hasn’t been officially announced yet but it’s curated by the Lower Case Blues guys! There’s food trucks, vinyl and craft beer and vendor markets.
The Room at Cedar Grove, Lewes, Delaware
https://www.theroomatcedargrove.com/
While I haven’t attended any shows here in a long time, it’s still a hot spot for original music and delicious food. Here’s a taste of what’s to come…see what I did there?
Schedule:
9/17 – Elliott Yamin
9/25 – Carrie Welling
10/2 – The Dirty Grass Players
10/15 – JJ Sansaverino
10/16 – JJ Sansaverino
10/17 – Paula Atherton
10/18 – Deanna Bogart musician
10/25 – Jamie McLean Band
10/31 – Jeffrey Gaines
11/1 – Lower Case Blues
11/7 – Peppino D’Agostino
11/12 – The Nighthawks
Ocean City, Maryland
Of course there’s two giant music festivals happening down in Ocean City at the end of the month and beginning of October. There’s the Oceans Calling Festival September 25th-27th and the very next weekend is Country Calling happening October 2nd and 3rd. There’s OC Bike Fest and Sunfest bookending those events as well.
OC Bike Fest (9-9 – 9-13)
https://www.ocrockandride.com/
Before those big festivals, there’s the OC Bike Fest happening September 9-13th. While most of the fest doesn’t fit my vibe, it seems to be popular down there. If you hear obnoxious bike noises for a few days along Coastal Highway, you know why.
Lineup & Schedule
9/9
Jasmine Cain
Little Ozzy
Billy Fisher and the DIRT
Sketchbook
Rock the Mic Finals
Margo Macero
9/10
Saliva
Saving Abel
Crack the Sky
Six Whiskey Revival
The Dunehounds
Faith Noel
9/11
Crossfade
9/11 Tribute, Fireworks, Drone Show
Fuel
Cecilia’s Fall
Wavy Gravy
Lime Green
9/12
Hinder
Trapt
Saint Gabriel
Voodoo Tribe
Johnny Cardo
Oceans Calling Festival (9/25-9/27)
https://www.oceanscallingfestival.com/
I’ll be covering again for the site, weather depending. If it’s beyond rainy again, I don’t know how long I’ll be sticking around for the bands. I’m most looking forward to Violent Femmes, Hootie, My Morning Jacket, Mumford and Sons, Susanna Hoffs, Shaggy and maybe some others will surprise me?
Lineup & Schedule
Friday September 25th
Dave Matthews Band
Hootie & The Blowfish
Ludacris
O.A.R.
Yellowcard
Shaggy
Liz Phair
Everlast
Gavin DeGraw
Better Than Ezra
Sons of Legion
KT Tunstall
Shwayze
King Stingray
Linka Moja
Saturday September 26th
Twenty One Pilots
Gwen Stefani
Goo Goo Dolls
Third Eye Blind
All Time Low
311
Violent Femmes
Dashboard Confessional
Corinne Bailey Rae
Everclear
Dishwalla
Goldford
Cassandra Coleman
Sunday September 27th
Mumford & Sons
Matchbox Twenty
CAAMP
My Morning Jacket
The Head and The Heart
Hanson
Jet
OK Go
Susanna Hoffs
Cory Wong
Fastball
Nat Myers
O.A.R. and Friends
Country Calling Festival (10/2-10/3)
https://www.countrycallingfestival.com/
The week after is now a 2-day festival for Country Calling. I haven’t covered Country Calling yet, mainly because it’s back-to-back weekends from Oceans Calling and I’d like to still be married. This year’s lineup has Lainey Wilson returning, along with Twin Temple fan Charley Crockett, Rascal Flatts, Dierks Bentley, Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert and others.
Lineup & Schedule:
Friday October 2nd:
Lainey Wilson
Rascal Flatts
Dierks Bentley
Russell Dickerson
Travis Tritt
Mitchell Tenpenny
Wyatt Flores
Kaitlin Butts
Redferrin
Noeline Hofmann
Wade Forster
Elijah Scott
Belles
Saturday October 3rd:
Chris Stapleton
Miranda Lambert
Brothers Osborne
Dustin Lynch
Charley Crockett
Clay Walker
Jackson Dean
Rodney Atkins
Carter Faith
Tyler Nance
The Jack Wharff Band
Jimmy Charles
Sons of Habit
Sunfest 2026 (10/22 – 10/25)
https://www.ococean.com/sunfest/
Sunfest is back with a mixture of cover/tribute acts and original music. Amish Outlaws always deliver a fun time, and Surfer Girl is definitely a fun reggae pop band worth seeing. They have already played Seacrets this Summer so it’s a quick turnaround back to OCMD.
Lineup & Schedule:
10/22 – Elton Dan & The Rocket Band
10/22 – Rick K
10/22 – Smiths Cover Band: Girlfriend in a Coma
10/22 – The Dunehounds
10/22 – Surfer Girl
10/22 – Michael Sky Band
10/22 – Us and Floyd: New York’s Pink Floyd Tribute Band
10/23 – Live & Let Die: A Tribute to Paul McCartney
10/23 – Pistol Whipped
10/23 – Cash Only: A Tribute to the Man in Black
10/23 – High Noon Band
10/23 – Van Hagar – Sammy Years!! Van Halen Tribute
10/23 – Here’s to the Night (90s & 00s Tribute)
10/23 – The Land of Ozz: Honoring the Legacy of Ozzy Osbourne
10/24 – Black Tie Optional: A Tribute to Michael Bublé & Beyond
10/24 – City Groove Band
10/24 – Chris Sacks Band
10/24 – REAL DIAMOND: Tribute to Neil Diamond
10/24 – Romeo Delight: America’s Van Halen Experience
10/24 – Triple Rail Turn
10/24 – Matthew & Gunnar NELSON
10/25 – Island Fusion
10/25 – Erich Cawalla’s Uptown Band
10/25 – The Amish Outlaws
10/25 – Luke Borchelt
10/25 – NEW NORMAL
10/25 – Guys in Thin Ties
See? There’s a lot going on in Coastal Delaware and Ocean City Maryland for the Fall! Plenty of shows and events for everyone! Get tickets in advance if you haven’t already!