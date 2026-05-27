Where To See Original Music This Summer in Coastal Delaware 2026
Looking for live concerts this summer in Coastal Delaware? Sure, every Delaware beach bar has somebody playing some cover of “Wagon Wheel” or “Stacy’s Mom” this summer but if you’re looking for original live music, national touring artists, and venues that actually care about original acts, here are five spots worth checking out.
Rocking the Docks
Lewes Ferry Grounds
43 Cape Henlopen Drive,
Lewes, DE 19958
https://www.rockingthedockslewes.com
Back again for another round of an eclectic mix of jam, soul, funk, blues and reggae rock. The Rocking the Docks concert series offers plenty of variety, food trucks, sunsets, seeing the ferry come by and also an awesome firework show (now with drones!). I take pictures there but it’s also a great spot to see a show that’s heavily curated. It doesn’t matter who’s playing, show up and enjoy original music and an experience and vibe that doesn’t come close in the area.
Concert Picks:
June 11 – Eddie 9V with Lower Case Blues
June 21 – Rolling Together Revue with G. Love, Donavon Frankenreiter, Moon Taxi
June 25 – Keller Williams
June 26 – Bumpin Uglies
June 30 – Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country
July 12 – Dogs in a Pile
July 19 – Umphrey’s McGee
July 26 – Eggy
July 28 – The Dip
August 4 – The California Honeydrops
August 18 – Summer Blues Fest with The Record Company, Lower Case Blues, Sweet Leda
August 27 – Ripe
The Listening Booth
18388 Coastal Hwy, #11,
Lewes, DE 19958
https://www.listeningbooth.com
If you’re in Lewes, the Listening Booth is open all year round with original acts, singer/songwriters, folk, funk, jam and other genres of music. There’s also an open mic every Wednesday, which is great to see the local talents come play a few songs. The Listening Booth isn’t just a venue, there’s a sense of community and The Booth has been building something special in the area. I can’t wait to see Eric Hutchinson again, and I’m particularly excited for Willie Nile to come to the Listening Booth (since I booked this show!) Honey Badgers are a local folk group that stand out, as well as American Idol’s David Cook playing the Listening Booth for the first time. More to come this summer and throughout the rest of the year for the Listening Booth.
Concert Picks:
May 30 – Kelly Bell Band
June 6 – Copilot with Nate McCormick
June 7 – Jesse Ruben with Ruby Winter
June 13 – Melissa Quinn Fox & Levi Foster
June 19 – The Black Feathers with Lavender Browne
June 27 – Holly
July 3 – Eric Hutchinson
July 11 – Honey Badgers & Haunted Like Human
July 17 – Willie Nile
July 25 – David Cook
August 2 – Jacob Furr with Terry & Tilly
August 9 – Ian Flanigan
August 22 – Rachael Sage & Grace Morrison
September 6 – Marilyn Hucek
Freeman Arts Pavilion
31806 Lakeview Drive
Selbyville, DE 19975
https://www.freemanarts.org
Freeman Arts Pavilion in Selbyville, Delaware gets some of the largest acts in the area and will have a brand new stage to debut this Summer. I have only been there once, to see Fitz and the Tantrums but it’s definitely one of the tidier places to see a concert. From a photographer’s perspective, I loved the stage lighting and stage height but not sure what will change when the new stage debuts this Summer. If I had to pick 3 shows I’d definitely want to see it would be Gin Blossoms/Blues Traveler/Spin Doctors, Collective Soul, and Ziggy of course. There’s loads of concerts to see there but I picked out ones that stood out to me.
Concert Picks:
July 10 – KC & The Sunshine Band
July 24 – Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue
July 28 – Gov’t Mule
August 2 – John Mulaney
August 4 – Gin Blossoms and Blues Traveler with Spin Doctors
August 30 – Collective Soul
September 5 – Gary Clark Jr.
September 9 – James Taylor And His All-Star Band
September 11 – Ray LaMontagne
September 19 – Ziggy Marley
Bottle & Cork
1807 Highway One
Dewey Beach, DE 19971
https://www.bottleandcork.com
I have yet to be at Bottle & Cork but it’s currently celebrating its 90th year so it’s been a popular destination for a very long time with both national touring bands, and tribute/cover bands as well. There’s many original acts to see this, like Taking Back Sunday, that sold out in a nanosecond. There’s the popular Pigeons Playing Ping Pong that played Oceans Calling last year and returning acts like The Struts and The Bacon Brothers. Kevin Bacon loves Dewey Beach apparently. It would be cool to see the BoDeans and Wallflowers as well.
Concert Picks:
May 31 – Taking Back Sunday with Bayside
June 5 – 49 Winchester
June 7 – Pigeons Playing Ping Pong
June 25 – Corey Kent
June 26 – The Struts
June 28 – Wilderado
July 17 – The Bacon Brothers
July 26 – Nick Lowe & Los Straitjackets
July 28 – Max McNown with Sam Burchfield
July 29 – Dope Lemon
August 11- The Wallflowers
August 12 – BoDeans
August 20 – Niko Moon
Dogfish Head Brewing and Eats
320 Rehoboth Ave
Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
https://www.dogfish.com
Dogfish Head has their Brewing and Eats location in Rehoboth Beach and their Milton Brewery location. Usually both spots are free with the brewery having a tiny stage in the corner by the bar. Jon Snodgrass has played there in the past. At least two standouts playing Brewing & Eats include Southern Avenue on June 25th and Middle Aged Dad Jam Band on July 22nd. Both bands have played there before and MADJB does covers but they do them in a fun and different way. Besides, it’s got Ken Marino, David Wain and others in the band! I’m sure Dogfish Head’s Sam will join in on the fun again like last time. That’s going to be a don’t-miss event. Hopefully Dogfish Head brings in more national acts in the future because it’s a big space that is being underutilized (besides the obvious drinking and eating).
Concert Picks:
May 29 – Faith Noel
June 6 – The Sugar Hollows
June 12 – Cecilia Grace
June 20 – Zoey & the Iconic
June 25 – Southern Avenue
June 27 – Gladies
July 22 – Middle Aged Dad Jam Band (covers but it’s David Wain and Ken Marino & guests!)
That’s it for coastal Delaware. I’m sure I forgot locations or didn’t list everything so let me know what I missed. Enjoy the Summer, buy tickets early and in advance and have a good time!