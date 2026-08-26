Ballyhoo! Premiere Hair Metal Homage Music Video for “Bad Summer”

Courtesy of Ballyhoo! YouTube.

Ballyhoo! will release their tenth studio album, Bad Summer, this Friday, August 28, via Right Coast Records. Produced by John Feldmann (Blink-182, Avril Lavigne, Goldfinger). The title track got the most, totally awesome hair metal homage music video featuring bad wigs, guitar solo on a mountain, I-Roc Z, Donald’s over the top drumming and of course Mrs Spangler.



The music video was directed by Andrew “Gingy” Hall. The new album Bad Summer includes the previously released singles “Slowly Dying,” “Cali Girl II,” “I Guess I’ll Go Fuck Myself” and “Thunderstorms.” Its release follows Ballyhoo!’s first European tour, including appearances at BrakRock and Punk Rock Holiday, and comes ahead of a new run of North American dates, including shows with Bowling for Soup.

Pre-order the new album!