Carbon Leaf Premiere Music Video For “Backmask 1983”

Photo courtesy of Carbon Leaf YouTube

I think the last time Carbon Leaf made a music video, Katy Perry starred in it (“Learn to Fly”). Maybe this actress will become famous next? The band premiered tonight the 80s inspired “Backmask 1983.”



It was a lot of fun watching Carbon Leaf play this song, and seeing some the 80s throwback like those rainbow strip pillow cases (had one of those!), Plasma globe (wish I had that!), and laser beams. Seeing them dressed up like wolves as well was amusing. Check it out and see them on tour, playing near a city near you!

Wolves At The Door Tour 2026

September

24 St Louis, Mo – Old Rock House

26 Dallas, Tx – Am/Fm 18+ Or With Guardian

28 Phoenix, Az – Musical Instrument Museum

29 San Diego, Ca – Winstons Beach Club

30 Los Angeles, Ca – The Mint

October

01 San Francisco, Ca – Brick & Mortar

02 Portland, Or – Mississippi Studios

03 Seattle, Wa – Tractor Tavern

04 Seattle, Wa – Triple Door

05 Spokane, Wa – The District

06 Boise, Id – Neurolux

07 Salt Lake City, Ut – The State Room

08 Denver, Co – Bluebird Theater

09 Kansas City, Mo – Knuckleheads

10 St Paul, Mn – Amsterdam Bar & Hall

12 Des Moines, Ia – Xbk Live

13 Omaha, Ne – Barnato

14 Madison, Wi – High Noon Saloon

15 Chicago, Il – Garcia’s

16 Indianapolis, In – Hi-Fi

17 Ann Arbor, Mi – The Ark

18 Cleveland, Oh – Music Box Supper Club

November

12 New York, Ny – Racket

13 Burlington, Vt – Higher Ground

14 Cambridge, Ma – The Sinclair

19 Charlotte, Nc – Neighborhood Theater

20 Chapel Hill, Nc – Cat’s Cradle

21 Charlottesville, Va – Jefferson Theater

December

03 Philadelphia, Pa – World Stage All Ages

04 Portland, Me – Portland House Of Music

05 Derry, Nh – Tupelo Music Hall All Ages

11 Annapolis, Md – Ram’s Head Onstage All Ages

12 Annapolis, Md – Ram’s Head Onstage All Ages (Matinee)

12 Annapolis, Md – Ram’s Head Onstage All Ages

13 Annapolis, Md – Ram’s Head Onstage All Ages (Matinee)

17 Alexandria, Va – The Birchmere All Ages

18 Alexandria, Va – The Birchmere All Ages

19 Richmond, Va – The National All Ages

2027 January

09 Atlanta, Ga – Vinyl

10 Charleston, Sc – Pour House Charleston

11 St Augustine, Fl – Cafe 11

12 Gainesville, Fl – Heartwood Soundstage

14 Sanford, Fl – Tuffy’s Music Box

15 Tampa, Fl – Skipper’s Smokehouse

16 Boca Raton, Fl – Funky Biscuit

17 Caribbean – String Break Cruise Iii