Carbon Leaf Premiere Music Video For “Backmask 1983”
Media | Sep 22nd, 2026
I think the last time Carbon Leaf made a music video, Katy Perry starred in it (“Learn to Fly”). Maybe this actress will become famous next? The band premiered tonight the 80s inspired “Backmask 1983.”
It was a lot of fun watching Carbon Leaf play this song, and seeing some the 80s throwback like those rainbow strip pillow cases (had one of those!), Plasma globe (wish I had that!), and laser beams. Seeing them dressed up like wolves as well was amusing. Check it out and see them on tour, playing near a city near you!
Wolves At The Door Tour 2026
September
24 St Louis, Mo – Old Rock House
26 Dallas, Tx – Am/Fm 18+ Or With Guardian
28 Phoenix, Az – Musical Instrument Museum
29 San Diego, Ca – Winstons Beach Club
30 Los Angeles, Ca – The Mint
October
01 San Francisco, Ca – Brick & Mortar
02 Portland, Or – Mississippi Studios
03 Seattle, Wa – Tractor Tavern
04 Seattle, Wa – Triple Door
05 Spokane, Wa – The District
06 Boise, Id – Neurolux
07 Salt Lake City, Ut – The State Room
08 Denver, Co – Bluebird Theater
09 Kansas City, Mo – Knuckleheads
10 St Paul, Mn – Amsterdam Bar & Hall
12 Des Moines, Ia – Xbk Live
13 Omaha, Ne – Barnato
14 Madison, Wi – High Noon Saloon
15 Chicago, Il – Garcia’s
16 Indianapolis, In – Hi-Fi
17 Ann Arbor, Mi – The Ark
18 Cleveland, Oh – Music Box Supper Club
November
12 New York, Ny – Racket
13 Burlington, Vt – Higher Ground
14 Cambridge, Ma – The Sinclair
19 Charlotte, Nc – Neighborhood Theater
20 Chapel Hill, Nc – Cat’s Cradle
21 Charlottesville, Va – Jefferson Theater
December
03 Philadelphia, Pa – World Stage All Ages
04 Portland, Me – Portland House Of Music
05 Derry, Nh – Tupelo Music Hall All Ages
11 Annapolis, Md – Ram’s Head Onstage All Ages
12 Annapolis, Md – Ram’s Head Onstage All Ages (Matinee)
12 Annapolis, Md – Ram’s Head Onstage All Ages
13 Annapolis, Md – Ram’s Head Onstage All Ages (Matinee)
17 Alexandria, Va – The Birchmere All Ages
18 Alexandria, Va – The Birchmere All Ages
19 Richmond, Va – The National All Ages
2027 January
09 Atlanta, Ga – Vinyl
10 Charleston, Sc – Pour House Charleston
11 St Augustine, Fl – Cafe 11
12 Gainesville, Fl – Heartwood Soundstage
14 Sanford, Fl – Tuffy’s Music Box
15 Tampa, Fl – Skipper’s Smokehouse
16 Boca Raton, Fl – Funky Biscuit
17 Caribbean – String Break Cruise Iii