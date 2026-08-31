ReadJunk Playlist – New Music (August 2026)
It’s time for August 2026 new music playlist features new, unreleased, remastered songs from Spike and the Gimme Gimmes, Cock Sparrer, NOFX, Ballyhoo!, AJJ, Eli Paperboy Reed, Trapper Schoepp, Stick Figure, Ghost, Family Business LTD, Thee Sinseers, The Feelgood McLouds, Random Hand, Rise Against, Dallas Burrow and more!
Listen to samples of the list below or search for ReadJunk on Spotify.
Playlist:
1. Spike and the Gimme Gimmes – Girls Just Want To Have Fun
2. NOFX – 40 Years Of Fuckin’ Up
3. Cock Sparrer – Frontline Heroes
4. Ballyhoo! – Slowly Dying
5. The Bouncing Souls – POWER
6. The Menzingers – When She Enters My Dreams
7. Johnny Marr – It’s Time
8. The Offspring – I Wanna Be Sedated
9. AJJ – Beauty and Truth 2
10. Trapper Schoepp – Last Dublin Song
11. Mark Chadwick – Leap
12. Eli “Paperboy” Reed – Like We Used To
13. Simon Friend – Caledonian Rain
14. Shane MacGowan – Yeah, Yeah, Yeah, Yeah, Yeah
15. The Mary Wallopers – Kit Kat Club
16. Stick Figure – Meet Me by the Ocean
17. Surfer Girl – Easy Tiger (with Dylan Cotrone)
18. Seven Suns – Summer Salt (with Tribal Seeds)
19. Claire Wright – Last Sunset (with Moon Taxi & Coyote Island)
20. Seranation – All I Want
21. Bobby Hustle – Heaven on Earth
22. Mat Kearney – Weakness
23. The Rifles – A New England
24. Levellers – Fifteen Years – Outtake
25. Pressing Strings – Smiles All Around
26. Plain Mister Smith – Ring of Fire
27. K-Man & The 45s – We Won’t Stop
28. Something To Do – Hocus Pocus Brain
29. Doc Turbo – Lasso
30. Random Hand – Man At C&A
31. THE FAMILY BUSINESS LTD – Floor Burner
32. The Bar Stool Preachers – Singing Along
33. Be Decent – Come Sweetly
34. Omnigone – Set The Tone
35. Madball – Rebel Kids
36. Hatebreed – Fatal Paradox
37. Ghost – Umbra – Live from Mexico City
38. Sidewinder – The Price of Purity
39. The Iron Roses – Rise Up Phoenix
40. Radkey – Strays
41. Rise Against – Katy Bar the Door
42. Tsunami Bomb – Star Power!
43. Mad Tab – Don’t Blink
44. Stay Out – Broken Homes
45. Moon Taxi – Thirty Three
46. SOJA – It Felt Like
47. Soul Revivers – No Place
48. Dan Donnelly & Jon Sevink – Down In the Alley
49. Weezer – C.E.O.
50. Danielle Ponder – Sun and Moon
51. Steve Earle – Volver A Celaya
52. Mason Jennings – Try Me
53. DIIV – The Fountain
54. Rocketsuit Rogue – The Best Last Day on Earth
55. Rebelution – Let Go
56. Stylie – Sun Chaser
57. Justin Sullivan – Ghost Of Walachin
58. The California Honeydrops – Lovin’ Made Easy
59. The Head And The Heart – The Swimming Song
60. Chayce Beckham – Take Me Home
61. Cody Landress-Gibson – At Least Tomorrow
62. Levi Foster – Appalachian Funk Tree
63. Dallas Burrow – All I Want Is You
64. Chris Pierce – Two Angels
65. Joelton Mayfield – Pretty Linda – Acoustic
66. Steve & Ginie Jackson – Bloodshot Eyes
67. Ian Noe – Leeann
68. Beyond the Lamplight – Right On
69. Texas Headhunters – Bigshot
70. Sam Burchfield – Green and Blue
71. The Sugar Hollows – Journeyman
72. Looking East – HEATWAVE
73. Joker’s Republic – Grand Theft Autumn/Where Is Your Boy
74. Skappository – Spy
75. The Resinators – Edge Sheeran
76. Rebelation – Call My Name
77. The Boy Detective – Girl All the Bad Guys Want
78. The Bionic Rats – Love Is The Law
79. Smoke and Mirrors Sound System – Medicine Show
80. The Aquadolls – Eczema
81. The Feelgood McLouds – Travel In A Barrel
82. The Rumpled – A Thousand Fists
83. Doom Scroll – The Ravine
84. The Backfires – What if?
85. Collective Soul – All My Days On Thru
86. Magic Wands – Diamond Rain
87. Soft Science – Fade
88. Echo & the Bunnymen – The Light That Surrounds You
89. Space March – Moving in the Blue
90. Fontaines D.C. – Marianne
91. Martin Sexton – Chemical Spark
92. Thee Heart Tones – Don’t Forget Me Love
93. Thee Sinseers – There She Goes
94. The Womack Sisters – Chauffeur
95. Oh He Dead – The Weight
96. The Sentiments – She Won’t Be Gone Long
97. Pressure Set – Binge Watch On Mute
98. Keep Flying – Perceived
99. Sunny Coast Rude Boys – Pretty Tilly & The Snow Queen
100. Wavves – Still Alive
101. Gilbert O’Sullivan – Growing Old Disgracefully
102. Sam Grassie – One Thing
103. Judy Blank – JUEGOS
104. Dead Tired – The Pull (feat. Chris Cresswell)
105. Nick Gill – Another Me
106. Jonnygo Figure – Love Life
107. Joe Samba – Right Time (feat. Pepper)
108. Arise Roots – Watch Over I (with Rik Jam)
109. Ky-Mani Marley – A Little Bit – I’m Okay
110. Kumar Fyah – Public Holiday
111. Gentleman’s Dub Club – Good Good
112. Of Good Nature – Feeling Fine
113. Devon Kay & The Solutions – Heart To Break
114. Dinosaur Jr. – Everything At Once
115. The Linda Lindas – Everybody Told Me
116. zebrahead – Sink Like a Stone
117. Cage The Elephant – Beaches In Tennessee
118. Vince Guaraldi – It’s a Mystery, Charlie Brown – Mystery Edition
119. Danny Elfman – Main Title Theme (from “Stuart Fails to Save the Universe”)
120. South Park – Christian Woman
121. The Skariginals – Catch and Release