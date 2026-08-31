ReadJunk Playlist – New Music (August 2026)

It’s time for August 2026 new music playlist features new, unreleased, remastered songs from Spike and the Gimme Gimmes, Cock Sparrer, NOFX, Ballyhoo!, AJJ, Eli Paperboy Reed, Trapper Schoepp, Stick Figure, Ghost, Family Business LTD, Thee Sinseers, The Feelgood McLouds, Random Hand, Rise Against, Dallas Burrow and more!



Listen to samples of the list below or search for ReadJunk on Spotify.

Playlist:

1. Spike and the Gimme Gimmes – Girls Just Want To Have Fun

2. NOFX – 40 Years Of Fuckin’ Up

3. Cock Sparrer – Frontline Heroes

4. Ballyhoo! – Slowly Dying

5. The Bouncing Souls – POWER

6. The Menzingers – When She Enters My Dreams

7. Johnny Marr – It’s Time

8. The Offspring – I Wanna Be Sedated

9. AJJ – Beauty and Truth 2

10. Trapper Schoepp – Last Dublin Song

11. Mark Chadwick – Leap

12. Eli “Paperboy” Reed – Like We Used To

13. Simon Friend – Caledonian Rain

14. Shane MacGowan – Yeah, Yeah, Yeah, Yeah, Yeah

15. The Mary Wallopers – Kit Kat Club

16. Stick Figure – Meet Me by the Ocean

17. Surfer Girl – Easy Tiger (with Dylan Cotrone)

18. Seven Suns – Summer Salt (with Tribal Seeds)

19. Claire Wright – Last Sunset (with Moon Taxi & Coyote Island)

20. Seranation – All I Want

21. Bobby Hustle – Heaven on Earth

22. Mat Kearney – Weakness

23. The Rifles – A New England

24. Levellers – Fifteen Years – Outtake

25. Pressing Strings – Smiles All Around

26. Plain Mister Smith – Ring of Fire

27. K-Man & The 45s – We Won’t Stop

28. Something To Do – Hocus Pocus Brain

29. Doc Turbo – Lasso

30. Random Hand – Man At C&A

31. THE FAMILY BUSINESS LTD – Floor Burner

32. The Bar Stool Preachers – Singing Along

33. Be Decent – Come Sweetly

34. Omnigone – Set The Tone

35. Madball – Rebel Kids

36. Hatebreed – Fatal Paradox

37. Ghost – Umbra – Live from Mexico City

38. Sidewinder – The Price of Purity

39. The Iron Roses – Rise Up Phoenix

40. Radkey – Strays

41. Rise Against – Katy Bar the Door

42. Tsunami Bomb – Star Power!

43. Mad Tab – Don’t Blink

44. Stay Out – Broken Homes

45. Moon Taxi – Thirty Three

46. SOJA – It Felt Like

47. Soul Revivers – No Place

48. Dan Donnelly & Jon Sevink – Down In the Alley

49. Weezer – C.E.O.

50. Danielle Ponder – Sun and Moon

51. Steve Earle – Volver A Celaya

52. Mason Jennings – Try Me

53. DIIV – The Fountain

54. Rocketsuit Rogue – The Best Last Day on Earth

55. Rebelution – Let Go

56. Stylie – Sun Chaser

57. Justin Sullivan – Ghost Of Walachin

58. The California Honeydrops – Lovin’ Made Easy

59. The Head And The Heart – The Swimming Song

60. Chayce Beckham – Take Me Home

61. Cody Landress-Gibson – At Least Tomorrow

62. Levi Foster – Appalachian Funk Tree

63. Dallas Burrow – All I Want Is You

64. Chris Pierce – Two Angels

65. Joelton Mayfield – Pretty Linda – Acoustic

66. Steve & Ginie Jackson – Bloodshot Eyes

67. Ian Noe – Leeann

68. Beyond the Lamplight – Right On

69. Texas Headhunters – Bigshot

70. Sam Burchfield – Green and Blue

71. The Sugar Hollows – Journeyman

72. Looking East – HEATWAVE

73. Joker’s Republic – Grand Theft Autumn/Where Is Your Boy

74. Skappository – Spy

75. The Resinators – Edge Sheeran

76. Rebelation – Call My Name

77. The Boy Detective – Girl All the Bad Guys Want

78. The Bionic Rats – Love Is The Law

79. Smoke and Mirrors Sound System – Medicine Show

80. The Aquadolls – Eczema

81. The Feelgood McLouds – Travel In A Barrel

82. The Rumpled – A Thousand Fists

83. Doom Scroll – The Ravine

84. The Backfires – What if?

85. Collective Soul – All My Days On Thru

86. Magic Wands – Diamond Rain

87. Soft Science – Fade

88. Echo & the Bunnymen – The Light That Surrounds You

89. Space March – Moving in the Blue

90. Fontaines D.C. – Marianne

91. Martin Sexton – Chemical Spark

92. Thee Heart Tones – Don’t Forget Me Love

93. Thee Sinseers – There She Goes

94. The Womack Sisters – Chauffeur

95. Oh He Dead – The Weight

96. The Sentiments – She Won’t Be Gone Long

97. Pressure Set – Binge Watch On Mute

98. Keep Flying – Perceived

99. Sunny Coast Rude Boys – Pretty Tilly & The Snow Queen

100. Wavves – Still Alive

101. Gilbert O’Sullivan – Growing Old Disgracefully

102. Sam Grassie – One Thing

103. Judy Blank – JUEGOS

104. Dead Tired – The Pull (feat. Chris Cresswell)

105. Nick Gill – Another Me

106. Jonnygo Figure – Love Life

107. Joe Samba – Right Time (feat. Pepper)

108. Arise Roots – Watch Over I (with Rik Jam)

109. Ky-Mani Marley – A Little Bit – I’m Okay

110. Kumar Fyah – Public Holiday

111. Gentleman’s Dub Club – Good Good

112. Of Good Nature – Feeling Fine

113. Devon Kay & The Solutions – Heart To Break

114. Dinosaur Jr. – Everything At Once

115. The Linda Lindas – Everybody Told Me

116. zebrahead – Sink Like a Stone

117. Cage The Elephant – Beaches In Tennessee

118. Vince Guaraldi – It’s a Mystery, Charlie Brown – Mystery Edition

119. Danny Elfman – Main Title Theme (from “Stuart Fails to Save the Universe”)

120. South Park – Christian Woman

121. The Skariginals – Catch and Release