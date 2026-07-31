ReadJunk Playlist – New Music (July 2026)

It’s time for July 2026 new music playlist features new, unreleased, remastered songs from Gerald Casale, Menzingers, Culture Shock, Madball, Radkey, Skints, Spike and Me First, Tom Waits, Eli “Paperboy” Reed, Mason Jennings, SOJA, Ian Noe, Tropidelic, Stylie, The Bar Stool Preachers, Ballyhoo!, Thee Sinseers and more! I’m sure there’s artists with 2 songs on here but too lazy to remove 2 songs.



Listen to samples of the list below or search for ReadJunk on Spotify.

Playlist:

1. DEVO’s Gerald V. Casale;Die alten Maschinen – Just Do It!

2. The Menzingers – Everything I Ever Saw

3. Radkey – Welcome To The Backyard

4. Madball – Don’t MisStep

5. Culture Shock – Vent List

6. The Bar Stool Preachers – Party Eternal!

7. Less Than Jake – Just Let Me Know

8. The Specials – Man at C&A – Live from the Cathedral

9. HEY-SMITH – Voodoo Go To Zoo

10. The Skints – Home

11. Millington – I Won’t Surrender

12. The Bouncing Souls – United

13. Spike and the Gimme Gimmes;Me First and the Gimme Gimmes – We Are the World

14. Ballyhoo! – Cali Girl II

15. Tom Waits – The Fly

16. Mason Jennings – Dark Wings

17. Eli “Paperboy” Reed;Zaniah – Love You More

18. Kelly Finnigan – The Hurting Truth

19. The Womack Sisters – If I Let You

20. Mayer Hawthorne;Peanuts – Ice Water (From “Camp Snoopy”)

21. Thee Sinseers;Joey Quiñones – How Lonely Is Lonely

22. The Jayhawks – American Midnight

23. Johnny Marr – Ophelia

24. The Cranberries – Empty – Live At The London Astoria II, 1994

25. Courteeners – Plus One Forever

26. Green Day – I’m Never Gonna R.I.P.

27. Unwritten Law – Seein’ Red – Live in San Diego, CA , 4/29/2022

28. Naked Raygun – Home of the Brave – Live in Chicago, November 2, 1985

29. Teenage Bottlerocket – Teenage Bonehead

30. Doghouse Rose – It Gets Worse

31. Hatebreed – Kill Count Increase

32. Dinosaur Jr. – Several Got Away

33. Soft Science – Understand

34. Pressing Strings – Wheel Inside A Well

35. Low Cut Connie – Let Me Speak to Bobby

36. Leon Bridges – Light the Way

37. Omnigone – Corpse of Corporations

38. Be Decent;Ted Leo – Human Nature – feat. Ted Leo

39. Devon Kay & The Solutions – United States of Whatever

40. THE DOOMSTOMPERS – Political Jokes

41. The Skapones – The Politics of Nasty

42. Nick and the Adversaries – Rah Rah Rah

43. Blockage – Walking Contradiction

44. The Mad Dabbers;Ashley LaRue Band – What Would you Do

45. Charger – Breakout

46. The Expendables – Fix

47. Stay High;Stick Figure – Restless Soul

48. Tropidelic – Dancing With The Ghost

49. SOJA;Di Ferrero – Time Won’t Wait (feat. Di Ferrero)

50. The Medicinals;The Movement – Brand New Day

51. Casey Smiles;Rezii – Cali Thing

52. Buju Banton;Gramps Morgan – Power (feat. Gramps Morgan)

53. Stylie – Ride The River

54. Morgan Heritage – Come Feel the Love

55. Big Spin – La Trampa Del Espejo

56. Risk It!;Terror – Against The Odds

57. Voodoo Glow Skulls – I WAN’NA BE LIKE YOU (THE MONKEY SONG)

58. Adam Ezra Group – Revelate

59. Cory Branan – Ricochet

60. Trever M Keith – El Malpais

61. Ian Noe – The Heidelberg Fisherman’s Ball

62. Dallas Burrow;Susan Gibson – Modern Day Vagabond

63. Shaboozey;Leon Bridges – Burn it Down (feat. Leon Bridges)

64. Charley Crockett – Country Music

65. Levi Foster – End Of Man

66. Rodell Duff – You

67. Chayce Beckham – Dirt Floor

68. The Ries Brothers – Where Did My Luck Go

69. Kingfishr;Shane MacGowan – The Sunnyside of the Street

70. Downpilot – In The Air

71. Bleached Cross – Lingering Souls

72. The Mary Wallopers – Landlord’s Demise

73. The Iron Roses – Body Count

74. Cisco Adler;Kash’d Out – Wadin’

75. Slightly Stoopid;Wiz Khalifa;G. Love & Special Sauce – Backseat Drivin’

76. Signal Fire – Real Love

77. Arise Roots – Live Today

78. Beach Fly;Shwayze – Summer Love (with Shwayze)

79. The Temper Trap – Bird on a Wire

80. Royal Isle;Tim Myers – Somebody

81. A-100s – They Don’t Want To Know

82. Aaron Nathans & Michael G. Ronstadt – Mallory Riley

83. The Linda Lindas;Hayley Williams – Closer

84. Brother’s Keeper;Drug Church – Asymmetrical Warflair

85. Fat Mike;NOFX – Kids Of The K-Hole

86. Bobby Hustle;Delly Ranx;Wayne Wonder;Loud City – Bad Like the 90’s

87. Si Cranstoun – Happy Days – Radio Edit

88. The Waterboys – Light Shine On Me

89. Will Lopez;Bumpin Uglies;Joey Harkum – Breathe

90. Dave Hause – Sickening

91. Certainly So – Eye 2 Eye

92. Picture This – Take My Hand (And We Can Go Walking)

93. Howard Jones – Stand Up

94. The Sugar Hollows – Reminiscing

95. Chris Velan – Planes

96. Thee Sacred Souls;Victor Axelrod – One and the Same

97. The Revivalists – Lost And Found

98. The Backfires – Married in Vegas!

99. Red Arrow Highway – Pavlov’s Dog

100. Chili Guys – Long Gone

101. Dope Times – Bloody Mary

102. Worrybomb – Tear Me Out

103. Kash’d Out;Mihali – Good Karma (with Mihali)

104. Desmond Child;Alice Cooper – Poison (feat. Alice Cooper)

105. 1876 – Ndneyes

106. Of Good Nature – Gone

107. Gareth Dunlop – Freewheeling

108. Magnolia Boulevard;Sugarshack Sessions – More – Sugarshack Sessions

109. Wanted Noise – New Thrash

110. Joy Buzzer – She Said She Said

111. Midnight Swim;Shannon Gillespie – In The Rain, By The Car

112. Wine Lips – Projector

113. Nouvelle Vague;Flavia Coelho – Never Let Me Down Again

114. Texas Headhunters;Jesse Dayton;Ian Moore;Johnny Moeller – Rise and Shine

115. Collective Soul – Shooting For You

116. Twin Temple – Doomed Lovers

117. Ballyhoo! – Thunderstorms

118. GA-20;Charlie Musselwhite – The Blues Never Die

119. SOJA;The Elovaters – Water (feat. The Elovaters)

120. Ashley LaRue Band;Bumpin Uglies;The Mad Dabbers – Runaway

121. Brad Worrell;Coolie Ranx – Lady Lyon

122. Young Israelites;Youth of Roots – STRAWBERRY GIRL – English Version

123. Joe Samba;Fortunate Youth – Welcome to the Family (feat. Fortunate Youth)

124. Gramps Morgan – I Wish That