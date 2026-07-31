ReadJunk Playlist – New Music (July 2026)
It’s time for July 2026 new music playlist features new, unreleased, remastered songs from Gerald Casale, Menzingers, Culture Shock, Madball, Radkey, Skints, Spike and Me First, Tom Waits, Eli “Paperboy” Reed, Mason Jennings, SOJA, Ian Noe, Tropidelic, Stylie, The Bar Stool Preachers, Ballyhoo!, Thee Sinseers and more! I’m sure there’s artists with 2 songs on here but too lazy to remove 2 songs.
Listen to samples of the list below or search for ReadJunk on Spotify.
Playlist:
1. DEVO’s Gerald V. Casale;Die alten Maschinen – Just Do It!
2. The Menzingers – Everything I Ever Saw
3. Radkey – Welcome To The Backyard
4. Madball – Don’t MisStep
5. Culture Shock – Vent List
6. The Bar Stool Preachers – Party Eternal!
7. Less Than Jake – Just Let Me Know
8. The Specials – Man at C&A – Live from the Cathedral
9. HEY-SMITH – Voodoo Go To Zoo
10. The Skints – Home
11. Millington – I Won’t Surrender
12. The Bouncing Souls – United
13. Spike and the Gimme Gimmes;Me First and the Gimme Gimmes – We Are the World
14. Ballyhoo! – Cali Girl II
15. Tom Waits – The Fly
16. Mason Jennings – Dark Wings
17. Eli “Paperboy” Reed;Zaniah – Love You More
18. Kelly Finnigan – The Hurting Truth
19. The Womack Sisters – If I Let You
20. Mayer Hawthorne;Peanuts – Ice Water (From “Camp Snoopy”)
21. Thee Sinseers;Joey Quiñones – How Lonely Is Lonely
22. The Jayhawks – American Midnight
23. Johnny Marr – Ophelia
24. The Cranberries – Empty – Live At The London Astoria II, 1994
25. Courteeners – Plus One Forever
26. Green Day – I’m Never Gonna R.I.P.
27. Unwritten Law – Seein’ Red – Live in San Diego, CA , 4/29/2022
28. Naked Raygun – Home of the Brave – Live in Chicago, November 2, 1985
29. Teenage Bottlerocket – Teenage Bonehead
30. Doghouse Rose – It Gets Worse
31. Hatebreed – Kill Count Increase
32. Dinosaur Jr. – Several Got Away
33. Soft Science – Understand
34. Pressing Strings – Wheel Inside A Well
35. Low Cut Connie – Let Me Speak to Bobby
36. Leon Bridges – Light the Way
37. Omnigone – Corpse of Corporations
38. Be Decent;Ted Leo – Human Nature – feat. Ted Leo
39. Devon Kay & The Solutions – United States of Whatever
40. THE DOOMSTOMPERS – Political Jokes
41. The Skapones – The Politics of Nasty
42. Nick and the Adversaries – Rah Rah Rah
43. Blockage – Walking Contradiction
44. The Mad Dabbers;Ashley LaRue Band – What Would you Do
45. Charger – Breakout
46. The Expendables – Fix
47. Stay High;Stick Figure – Restless Soul
48. Tropidelic – Dancing With The Ghost
49. SOJA;Di Ferrero – Time Won’t Wait (feat. Di Ferrero)
50. The Medicinals;The Movement – Brand New Day
51. Casey Smiles;Rezii – Cali Thing
52. Buju Banton;Gramps Morgan – Power (feat. Gramps Morgan)
53. Stylie – Ride The River
54. Morgan Heritage – Come Feel the Love
55. Big Spin – La Trampa Del Espejo
56. Risk It!;Terror – Against The Odds
57. Voodoo Glow Skulls – I WAN’NA BE LIKE YOU (THE MONKEY SONG)
58. Adam Ezra Group – Revelate
59. Cory Branan – Ricochet
60. Trever M Keith – El Malpais
61. Ian Noe – The Heidelberg Fisherman’s Ball
62. Dallas Burrow;Susan Gibson – Modern Day Vagabond
63. Shaboozey;Leon Bridges – Burn it Down (feat. Leon Bridges)
64. Charley Crockett – Country Music
65. Levi Foster – End Of Man
66. Rodell Duff – You
67. Chayce Beckham – Dirt Floor
68. The Ries Brothers – Where Did My Luck Go
69. Kingfishr;Shane MacGowan – The Sunnyside of the Street
70. Downpilot – In The Air
71. Bleached Cross – Lingering Souls
72. The Mary Wallopers – Landlord’s Demise
73. The Iron Roses – Body Count
74. Cisco Adler;Kash’d Out – Wadin’
75. Slightly Stoopid;Wiz Khalifa;G. Love & Special Sauce – Backseat Drivin’
76. Signal Fire – Real Love
77. Arise Roots – Live Today
78. Beach Fly;Shwayze – Summer Love (with Shwayze)
79. The Temper Trap – Bird on a Wire
80. Royal Isle;Tim Myers – Somebody
81. A-100s – They Don’t Want To Know
82. Aaron Nathans & Michael G. Ronstadt – Mallory Riley
83. The Linda Lindas;Hayley Williams – Closer
84. Brother’s Keeper;Drug Church – Asymmetrical Warflair
85. Fat Mike;NOFX – Kids Of The K-Hole
86. Bobby Hustle;Delly Ranx;Wayne Wonder;Loud City – Bad Like the 90’s
87. Si Cranstoun – Happy Days – Radio Edit
88. The Waterboys – Light Shine On Me
89. Will Lopez;Bumpin Uglies;Joey Harkum – Breathe
90. Dave Hause – Sickening
91. Certainly So – Eye 2 Eye
92. Picture This – Take My Hand (And We Can Go Walking)
93. Howard Jones – Stand Up
94. The Sugar Hollows – Reminiscing
95. Chris Velan – Planes
96. Thee Sacred Souls;Victor Axelrod – One and the Same
97. The Revivalists – Lost And Found
98. The Backfires – Married in Vegas!
99. Red Arrow Highway – Pavlov’s Dog
100. Chili Guys – Long Gone
101. Dope Times – Bloody Mary
102. Worrybomb – Tear Me Out
103. Kash’d Out;Mihali – Good Karma (with Mihali)
104. Desmond Child;Alice Cooper – Poison (feat. Alice Cooper)
105. 1876 – Ndneyes
106. Of Good Nature – Gone
107. Gareth Dunlop – Freewheeling
108. Magnolia Boulevard;Sugarshack Sessions – More – Sugarshack Sessions
109. Wanted Noise – New Thrash
110. Joy Buzzer – She Said She Said
111. Midnight Swim;Shannon Gillespie – In The Rain, By The Car
112. Wine Lips – Projector
113. Nouvelle Vague;Flavia Coelho – Never Let Me Down Again
114. Texas Headhunters;Jesse Dayton;Ian Moore;Johnny Moeller – Rise and Shine
115. Collective Soul – Shooting For You
116. Twin Temple – Doomed Lovers
117. Ballyhoo! – Thunderstorms
118. GA-20;Charlie Musselwhite – The Blues Never Die
119. SOJA;The Elovaters – Water (feat. The Elovaters)
120. Ashley LaRue Band;Bumpin Uglies;The Mad Dabbers – Runaway
121. Brad Worrell;Coolie Ranx – Lady Lyon
122. Young Israelites;Youth of Roots – STRAWBERRY GIRL – English Version
123. Joe Samba;Fortunate Youth – Welcome to the Family (feat. Fortunate Youth)
124. Gramps Morgan – I Wish That