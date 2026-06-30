ReadJunk Playlist – New Music (June 2026)
June is just about over and the heat wave has begun. But for now, it’s time for June 2026 new music playlist features new, unreleased, remastered songs from Dropkick Murphys, Less than Jake (Outfield cover!), Menzingers, DeVotchka, Danielle Ponder, Johnny Marr, Mason Jennings, Eli Paperboy Reed, Soft Science, Claire Wright, SOJA, New Found Glory, The Jayhawks, Andy Frasco & The U.N. and more!
Listen to samples of the list below or search for ReadJunk on Spotify.
1. Dropkick Murphys & Shane MacGowan – The Body of an American
2. Less Than Jake – 61 Seconds
3. The Menzingers – Better Angels
4. DeVotchKa – Til The End Of Time (20th Anniversary Edition)
5. PUP – If This Is It
6. Big D and the Kids Table – Right Now
7. Joker’s Republic – Tellin’ Lies
8. Danielle Ponder & Reenah Golden – Power
9. Surfer Girl – Wear It Out
10. SOJA – Highway
11. The Aggrolites – Super Atomic
12. The Hempolics & Harry Collier – Nothing More to Say
13. Rebelmatic – Not Today
14. Algorhythm – Stranded
15. Johnny Marr – Spin
16. The Tisburys – By A Landslide (Live at Candyland Recording Studio)
17. Aaron Nathans & Michael G. Ronstadt feat. Tish Hinojosa – La Madrugada Tucsonense
18. Reverend And The Makers – Silence Is Talking (World Cup 2026)
19. Soul Revivers feat. Johnny Clarke – The Good Book
20. Mason Jennings – If
21. Shaboozey – Cowgirl
22. Duane Betts – Keep My Hands Clean
23. Eli “Paperboy” Reed – Getting There
24. Dave Hause – Breathe In
25. The Bouncing Souls – As One
26. New Found Glory – Good To Go
27. The Bridge City Sinners – Repent and Repeat
28. Hard-Fi feat. Krysten Cummings – A Rose Electric
29. Kevin Seconds – Hit Or Miss
30. RAT BOY – HIGH LIFE
31. Belvedere – In Solidarity
32. Keep Flying – Mistakes On The Beach
33. The Iron Roses – Body Count
34. Soft Science – Spinning
35. Mat Kearney – Gotta Have You
36. Belle and Sebastian – It Only Takes One Lion
37. Mad Tab – Stock Itch
38. The Real McKenzies – The Mad Trapper of Rat River
39. Michael Stipe & Andrew Watt – I Played the Fool
40. Bear McCreary feat. Slash, Duff McKagan & Chad Smith – Cool Kids
41. Weezer feat. Wednesday – We Might as Well Be Strangers
42. Pressing Strings – A Different Place
43. The Beaches – Perfect 10
44. Matt Berry – Everything’s Peachy, Pt. 12
45. Jesse Royal feat. Christopher Ellis – This Love
46. Kash’d Out feat. Dizzy Wright – How Bad Could It Be
47. Gabty, Manjul & The Skatalites – Blébalé
48. Johnny Osbourne – Cool Down
49. Electric Callboy feat. The Offspring – Let The Good Times Roll
50. Pepper feat. The Movement – End of the World
51. Ballyhoo! – I Guess I’ll Go Fuck Myself
52. Taxi Girls – Secret Handshake
53. The Mary Wallopers – Crowns Of England
54. A-100s – Rude and Lovely
55. Blockage – Are You Ready for the Summer?
56. Brian Fallon – Pearls
57. The Linda Lindas – Burning Out
58. Sublime feat. Pennywise – 247-369
59. Nick Hexum – One Breath at a Time
60. Derek McBryde, Tobyraps & Joey Harkum – Aimin’ Up
61. Sandollar feat. KBong – Sunny Day
62. Signal Fire – Sticky Situation
63. Two Tone Club – All Sing Along
64. The Boy Detective – The Beach Boys Were Full of It
65. The Rumpled – Before The Fall
66. Lemonade Shoelace – Got This Feelin’
67. No Murder No Moustache – Grey Tracksuit
68. Doghouse Rose – Born To Break Even
69. Bad Nerves – NETWORK
70. Madball – Tethered
71. The Expendables feat. HIRIE – I Won’t Give Up (Dub Mix)
72. Tropidelic feat. Fortunate Youth – Drift
73. Rebelution – Rock With Me
74. The Ries Brothers feat. Big Something – Fishbowl
75. Stylie feat. Sons of Paradise – Cruisin’
76. Temples – Glimmer
77. Claire Wright – Long Live Love
78. Thee Sacred Souls – Waiting on the Right Time
79. Moon Taxi – Hall Of Fame
80. Valley Lodge feat. Jesse Malin – Too Loose
81. Frankie Paul – Love Thang
82. Jen Pop – Bender
83. Marcus Gad feat. Tamal – Shine A Light
84. Joe Samba feat. Fortunate Youth – Welcome to the Family
85. The Waterboys – Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door
86. Laci Kaye Booth – Ethereal Redneck Shit
87. Anna Bates – Beggar’s Hymn
88. Andrew Sa – Under You
89. GA-20 & Charlie Musselwhite – I Can’t Hold Out
90. The Revivalists – Get It Honest
91. Ike Reilly & Shane Reilly – Life & Death In East Moline
92. Tim Barry – Waltzing the Cell
93. Trever M Keith – Don’t Say My Name
94. Dallas Burrow – Underdog
95. DJ Shadow feat. Run The Jewels, Denzel Curry & TiaCorine – Nobody Speak Part 2
96. Todd Carey feat. Bobby Alu – Found My Way To You
97. O.A.R. feat. G. Love & Special Sauce – Legacy
98. zebrahead – A Perfect Life Is Such a Bore
99. Casey Smiles, Kalvin Love & Rezii – The Best Spot
100. Blossoms – Meet Me In Love
101. Thee Sinseers feat. Joey Quiñones – Let’s Fall In Love (Again)
102. Gipsy Kings – Mil Años
103. Prince Alla – Mash Down Rome
104. Streetlight Manifesto – Enormous (Halfway Version)
105. Kyle Smith feat. Mickey Avalon – Loud & Reckless
106. Chili Guys – Power Of The Sun
107. Luciano – Just Like Fools
108. Trinity – Don’t Throw Stone
109. Cydeways – Waiting
110. Jeremy & The Harlequins – Let Me Down
111. The Jayhawks – Keeping Our Heads Above Water
112. Texas Headhunters – Cut N’ Run
113. Glen Hansard – High Hope (Funkhaus Version)
114. Morrissey – Hello Hell
115. The Backfires – I Want You
116. Sam Burchfield – One More Setting Sun
117. The Bakesys – Shooting High Aiming Low
118. Trampled by Turtles feat. Jeff Tweedy – Love Is Everywhere (Beware)
119. Andy Frasco & The U.N. – Better Bad Ideas
120. The Feelgood McLouds – Here We Go
121. Damien Dempsey – Go Move Shift
122. The Wise Bloods – Love Like This
123. Bitters and Distractions – The Ballad of Wilhelm Fink
124. Bayside – Monster
125. Bike Routes – Chaos Ball
126. Sex Mask – Raid
127. Quicksand – Cool Guy
128. Soft Palms – The Wedding Song