ReadJunk Playlist – New Music (June 2026)

June is just about over and the heat wave has begun. But for now, it’s time for June 2026 new music playlist features new, unreleased, remastered songs from Dropkick Murphys, Less than Jake (Outfield cover!), Menzingers, DeVotchka, Danielle Ponder, Johnny Marr, Mason Jennings, Eli Paperboy Reed, Soft Science, Claire Wright, SOJA, New Found Glory, The Jayhawks, Andy Frasco & The U.N. and more!



Listen to samples of the list below or search for ReadJunk on Spotify.

1. Dropkick Murphys & Shane MacGowan – The Body of an American

2. Less Than Jake – 61 Seconds

3. The Menzingers – Better Angels

4. DeVotchKa – Til The End Of Time (20th Anniversary Edition)

5. PUP – If This Is It

6. Big D and the Kids Table – Right Now

7. Joker’s Republic – Tellin’ Lies

8. Danielle Ponder & Reenah Golden – Power

9. Surfer Girl – Wear It Out

10. SOJA – Highway

11. The Aggrolites – Super Atomic

12. The Hempolics & Harry Collier – Nothing More to Say

13. Rebelmatic – Not Today

14. Algorhythm – Stranded

15. Johnny Marr – Spin

16. The Tisburys – By A Landslide (Live at Candyland Recording Studio)

17. Aaron Nathans & Michael G. Ronstadt feat. Tish Hinojosa – La Madrugada Tucsonense

18. Reverend And The Makers – Silence Is Talking (World Cup 2026)

19. Soul Revivers feat. Johnny Clarke – The Good Book

20. Mason Jennings – If

21. Shaboozey – Cowgirl

22. Duane Betts – Keep My Hands Clean

23. Eli “Paperboy” Reed – Getting There

24. Dave Hause – Breathe In

25. The Bouncing Souls – As One

26. New Found Glory – Good To Go

27. The Bridge City Sinners – Repent and Repeat

28. Hard-Fi feat. Krysten Cummings – A Rose Electric

29. Kevin Seconds – Hit Or Miss

30. RAT BOY – HIGH LIFE

31. Belvedere – In Solidarity

32. Keep Flying – Mistakes On The Beach

33. The Iron Roses – Body Count

34. Soft Science – Spinning

35. Mat Kearney – Gotta Have You

36. Belle and Sebastian – It Only Takes One Lion

37. Mad Tab – Stock Itch

38. The Real McKenzies – The Mad Trapper of Rat River

39. Michael Stipe & Andrew Watt – I Played the Fool

40. Bear McCreary feat. Slash, Duff McKagan & Chad Smith – Cool Kids

41. Weezer feat. Wednesday – We Might as Well Be Strangers

42. Pressing Strings – A Different Place

43. The Beaches – Perfect 10

44. Matt Berry – Everything’s Peachy, Pt. 12

45. Jesse Royal feat. Christopher Ellis – This Love

46. Kash’d Out feat. Dizzy Wright – How Bad Could It Be

47. Gabty, Manjul & The Skatalites – Blébalé

48. Johnny Osbourne – Cool Down

49. Electric Callboy feat. The Offspring – Let The Good Times Roll

50. Pepper feat. The Movement – End of the World

51. Ballyhoo! – I Guess I’ll Go Fuck Myself

52. Taxi Girls – Secret Handshake

53. The Mary Wallopers – Crowns Of England

54. A-100s – Rude and Lovely

55. Blockage – Are You Ready for the Summer?

56. Brian Fallon – Pearls

57. The Linda Lindas – Burning Out

58. Sublime feat. Pennywise – 247-369

59. Nick Hexum – One Breath at a Time

60. Derek McBryde, Tobyraps & Joey Harkum – Aimin’ Up

61. Sandollar feat. KBong – Sunny Day

62. Signal Fire – Sticky Situation

63. Two Tone Club – All Sing Along

64. The Boy Detective – The Beach Boys Were Full of It

65. The Rumpled – Before The Fall

66. Lemonade Shoelace – Got This Feelin’

67. No Murder No Moustache – Grey Tracksuit

68. Doghouse Rose – Born To Break Even

69. Bad Nerves – NETWORK

70. Madball – Tethered

71. The Expendables feat. HIRIE – I Won’t Give Up (Dub Mix)

72. Tropidelic feat. Fortunate Youth – Drift

73. Rebelution – Rock With Me

74. The Ries Brothers feat. Big Something – Fishbowl

75. Stylie feat. Sons of Paradise – Cruisin’

76. Temples – Glimmer

77. Claire Wright – Long Live Love

78. Thee Sacred Souls – Waiting on the Right Time

79. Moon Taxi – Hall Of Fame

80. Valley Lodge feat. Jesse Malin – Too Loose

81. Frankie Paul – Love Thang

82. Jen Pop – Bender

83. Marcus Gad feat. Tamal – Shine A Light

84. Joe Samba feat. Fortunate Youth – Welcome to the Family

85. The Waterboys – Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door

86. Laci Kaye Booth – Ethereal Redneck Shit

87. Anna Bates – Beggar’s Hymn

88. Andrew Sa – Under You

89. GA-20 & Charlie Musselwhite – I Can’t Hold Out

90. The Revivalists – Get It Honest

91. Ike Reilly & Shane Reilly – Life & Death In East Moline

92. Tim Barry – Waltzing the Cell

93. Trever M Keith – Don’t Say My Name

94. Dallas Burrow – Underdog

95. DJ Shadow feat. Run The Jewels, Denzel Curry & TiaCorine – Nobody Speak Part 2

96. Todd Carey feat. Bobby Alu – Found My Way To You

97. O.A.R. feat. G. Love & Special Sauce – Legacy

98. zebrahead – A Perfect Life Is Such a Bore

99. Casey Smiles, Kalvin Love & Rezii – The Best Spot

100. Blossoms – Meet Me In Love

101. Thee Sinseers feat. Joey Quiñones – Let’s Fall In Love (Again)

102. Gipsy Kings – Mil Años

103. Prince Alla – Mash Down Rome

104. Streetlight Manifesto – Enormous (Halfway Version)

105. Kyle Smith feat. Mickey Avalon – Loud & Reckless

106. Chili Guys – Power Of The Sun

107. Luciano – Just Like Fools

108. Trinity – Don’t Throw Stone

109. Cydeways – Waiting

110. Jeremy & The Harlequins – Let Me Down

111. The Jayhawks – Keeping Our Heads Above Water

112. Texas Headhunters – Cut N’ Run

113. Glen Hansard – High Hope (Funkhaus Version)

114. Morrissey – Hello Hell

115. The Backfires – I Want You

116. Sam Burchfield – One More Setting Sun

117. The Bakesys – Shooting High Aiming Low

118. Trampled by Turtles feat. Jeff Tweedy – Love Is Everywhere (Beware)

119. Andy Frasco & The U.N. – Better Bad Ideas

120. The Feelgood McLouds – Here We Go

121. Damien Dempsey – Go Move Shift

122. The Wise Bloods – Love Like This

123. Bitters and Distractions – The Ballad of Wilhelm Fink

124. Bayside – Monster

125. Bike Routes – Chaos Ball

126. Sex Mask – Raid

127. Quicksand – Cool Guy

128. Soft Palms – The Wedding Song