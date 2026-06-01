ReadJunk Playlist – New Music (May 2026)
Playlists | May 31st, 2026
May is over and it’s time for May 2026 new music playlist features new, unreleased, remastered songs from Hip Abduction, Todd Carey, Ballyhoo!, Less Than Jake, The Beaches, Morrissey, Riptide Movement, Trever M Keith, Cory Branan, Radkey, Looking East, Oh He Dead, Big D, Mike D, Beach Fly and more!
Listen to samples of the list below or search for ReadJunk on Spotify.
Playlist:
1. The Hip Abduction – Sea of Dreams
2. Todd Carey;Cisco Adler;Kash’d Out – Beach Towel
3. Ballyhoo! – Bad Summer
4. Dirty Heads – Better
5. Moon Taxi – Summer’s Not Over Yet
6. Surfer Girl – Slow Motion
7. Casey Smiles – Work in Progress
8. Less Than Jake – Scatter The Ashes
9. Social Distortion – The Way Things Were
10. The Beaches – Should’ve Known Better
11. Morrissey – Happy New Tears
12. The Riptide Movement;National Symphony Orchestra Ireland – All Works Out – Orchestral Version
13. Fitz and The Tantrums – Good Morning California
14. The Riffs – Don’t Push Me Out
15. The Bridge City Sinners – Death’s Door
16. James Maddock – You and Me
17. Jesse Malin – Rudie Can’t Fail
18. O.A.R. – Crew
19. Bleachers – we should talk
20. Gaelic Storm – Rat-Tat-Ginger
21. Logan Ledger – Like A Coat From The Cold
22. The Honey Badgers – I Am a Garden
23. Vittorio Giampietro;John C. Reilly – Birdie
24. Father John Misty – The Payoff
25. Fitzkee Brothers;Jaden Lehman;Destiny “tk” Pivonka – Came a Little Closer
26. Old Crow Medicine Show;Molly Tuttle – Last American Waltz
27. Levi Foster – Bloodhound
28. Trever M Keith – Only Time
29. Cory Branan – Kathleen
30. Olive Klug;Western AF – What To Make Of Me – Western AF Version
31. Brian Fallon – Not Bad for New Jersey
32. Ike Reilly;Shane Reilly – Who’s Been Hurtin’
33. Cittizins;The Bruisers;Dropkick Murphys – Low Man
34. The Flatliners – And They’re Off
35. Sludgeworth – Hold Steady
36. Taxi Girls – Say It!
37. Death Of Guitar Pop – Savannah’s Snare
38. Two Tone Club – Long Days & Long Nights
39. The Rocksteady Conspiracy – Good to Know
40. Radkey – Ready To Burn
41. The Specials – Gangsters – Live from the Cathedral
42. RAT BOY – SICK OF IT
43. The Bouncing Souls – Only Echoes
44. The Real McKenzies – Shackleton
45. Winona Fighter – BOMBS AWAY
46. Madball – Rebel Kids
47. NOFX – 40 Years Of Fuckin’ Up
48. Belvedere – Crimson
49. Freddy Jones Band – In a Daydream – Artemis II – Extended Moon Version
50. Aaron Frazer – It’s A Shame
51. Eli “Paperboy” Reed – Nobody But Me
52. Thee Sinseers – Did Ya Know?
53. Low Cut Connie – Can’t Be Wrong
54. Reverend And The Makers – I Want You So Bad
55. Oh He Dead – More Than I Needed
56. Smoke-Signals;Stylie – Wise Beings
57. Ziggy Marley;Nikka Costa – Hey People Now
58. Bobby Hustle;Eesah;Loud City – Heavyweight
59. The Elovaters – Air Tonight
60. Rebelution – Back In Time
61. Tropidelic – No Fear
62. Bedouin Soundclash;Collie Buddz – Bang-A-Lang (with Collie Buddz)
63. Looking East;Stylie – GOLDEN
64. Johnny Cosmic – Silver Lining
65. The Skeletones – She’ll Snatch Your Soul
66. The Skadows – Nine Miles High
67. Billy & His Imaginary Wigan Mates;Snuff – Breakaway
68. Skappository;Joystick! – Theme Song
69. THE DOOMSTOMPERS – Political Jokes
70. The Resinators – Make Up Ur Mind
71. Big D and the Kids Table – Scatterbrain
72. Cenzo – Enuff Znuff
73. Squeeze – Hell on Earth
74. The Temper Trap – Giving Up Air
75. The Iron Roses – Dead Eyes
76. Chaser – Three Little Birds
77. Those Dogs – TOO LATE!!
78. Lemonade Shoelace – I Want You Around
79. Beach Fly – Crazy
80. Beres Hammond;Jigsy King – Love Is Stronger
81. Stephen Marley – Hills Of St. Ann
82. Barromeo;Kabaka Pyramid – Jah Is in Control
83. Gentleman’s Dub Club;KAYA FYAH – Ain’t Got Time
84. Kyle Smith;Efrem – Not Ready To Die
85. Sublime – Can’t Miss You
86. SunDub – Round The Corner
87. Mellodose;Stylie – New Chapter
88. Marcia Griffiths – How to Love Again
89. Seven Suns;Tribal Seeds – Summer Salt (with Tribal Seeds)
90. Meg Lui;Sufjan Stevens – Dreams
91. Noelle Scaggs – Head to the Sky
92. Party Pupils;Mayer Hawthorne – Baby Come Back (feat. Mayer Hawthorne)
93. Mike D – What We Got
94. Jason Joshua – Dedication Hour
95. Gipsy Kings;Tonino Baliardo – Caballero
96. The Haunted Youth – forget me
97. Fruit Bats – Think Aboutcha
98. Caleb Chan;Brian Chan;Jordan Klassen – Still My Home (Full Version)
99. Son Lux – Endlessly
100. HEDGE – Ice Rink
101. Mock Media – Rat Bastard
102. Of Good Nature – Breezin’
103. Space March – Action & Philosophy
104. The Darkness – Masters of the Universe (from “Masters of the Universe”)
105. Mat Kearney;Steinza – Big Man (ft. Steinza)
106. Steel Panther – The Mother’s Day Song
107. Peter Gabriel – Won’t Stand Down (Dark-Side Mix)
108. Freddie McGregor – Key To The City
109. America – World Of Light
110. Emmaline – Fly Me To The Moon
111. The Ries Brothers;RDGLDGRN – Work For The Money
112. Snow Patrol – Set The Fire To The Third Bar – Live in Berlin
113. Riley!;Tades Sanville;Hot Mulligan – Another Round of Radical ‘Ritas, Please (feat. Tades Sanville // Hot Mulligan)
114. Keep Flying – Talk
115. Shinedown – Young Again
116. The Backfires – Super 8
117. Mumford & Sons;Sierra Ferrell – Here (with Sierra Ferrell) – Apple Music Sessions