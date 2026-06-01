ReadJunk Playlist – New Music (May 2026)

May is over and it’s time for May 2026 new music playlist features new, unreleased, remastered songs from Hip Abduction, Todd Carey, Ballyhoo!, Less Than Jake, The Beaches, Morrissey, Riptide Movement, Trever M Keith, Cory Branan, Radkey, Looking East, Oh He Dead, Big D, Mike D, Beach Fly and more!



Listen to samples of the list below or search for ReadJunk on Spotify.

Playlist:

1. The Hip Abduction – Sea of Dreams

2. Todd Carey;Cisco Adler;Kash’d Out – Beach Towel

3. Ballyhoo! – Bad Summer

4. Dirty Heads – Better

5. Moon Taxi – Summer’s Not Over Yet

6. Surfer Girl – Slow Motion

7. Casey Smiles – Work in Progress

8. Less Than Jake – Scatter The Ashes

9. Social Distortion – The Way Things Were

10. The Beaches – Should’ve Known Better

11. Morrissey – Happy New Tears

12. The Riptide Movement;National Symphony Orchestra Ireland – All Works Out – Orchestral Version

13. Fitz and The Tantrums – Good Morning California

14. The Riffs – Don’t Push Me Out

15. The Bridge City Sinners – Death’s Door

16. James Maddock – You and Me

17. Jesse Malin – Rudie Can’t Fail

18. O.A.R. – Crew

19. Bleachers – we should talk

20. Gaelic Storm – Rat-Tat-Ginger

21. Logan Ledger – Like A Coat From The Cold

22. The Honey Badgers – I Am a Garden

23. Vittorio Giampietro;John C. Reilly – Birdie

24. Father John Misty – The Payoff

25. Fitzkee Brothers;Jaden Lehman;Destiny “tk” Pivonka – Came a Little Closer

26. Old Crow Medicine Show;Molly Tuttle – Last American Waltz

27. Levi Foster – Bloodhound

28. Trever M Keith – Only Time

29. Cory Branan – Kathleen

30. Olive Klug;Western AF – What To Make Of Me – Western AF Version

31. Brian Fallon – Not Bad for New Jersey

32. Ike Reilly;Shane Reilly – Who’s Been Hurtin’

33. Cittizins;The Bruisers;Dropkick Murphys – Low Man

34. The Flatliners – And They’re Off

35. Sludgeworth – Hold Steady

36. Taxi Girls – Say It!

37. Death Of Guitar Pop – Savannah’s Snare

38. Two Tone Club – Long Days & Long Nights

39. The Rocksteady Conspiracy – Good to Know

40. Radkey – Ready To Burn

41. The Specials – Gangsters – Live from the Cathedral

42. RAT BOY – SICK OF IT

43. The Bouncing Souls – Only Echoes

44. The Real McKenzies – Shackleton

45. Winona Fighter – BOMBS AWAY

46. Madball – Rebel Kids

47. NOFX – 40 Years Of Fuckin’ Up

48. Belvedere – Crimson

49. Freddy Jones Band – In a Daydream – Artemis II – Extended Moon Version

50. Aaron Frazer – It’s A Shame

51. Eli “Paperboy” Reed – Nobody But Me

52. Thee Sinseers – Did Ya Know?

53. Low Cut Connie – Can’t Be Wrong

54. Reverend And The Makers – I Want You So Bad

55. Oh He Dead – More Than I Needed

56. Smoke-Signals;Stylie – Wise Beings

57. Ziggy Marley;Nikka Costa – Hey People Now

58. Bobby Hustle;Eesah;Loud City – Heavyweight

59. The Elovaters – Air Tonight

60. Rebelution – Back In Time

61. Tropidelic – No Fear

62. Bedouin Soundclash;Collie Buddz – Bang-A-Lang (with Collie Buddz)

63. Looking East;Stylie – GOLDEN

64. Johnny Cosmic – Silver Lining

65. The Skeletones – She’ll Snatch Your Soul

66. The Skadows – Nine Miles High

67. Billy & His Imaginary Wigan Mates;Snuff – Breakaway

68. Skappository;Joystick! – Theme Song

69. THE DOOMSTOMPERS – Political Jokes

70. The Resinators – Make Up Ur Mind

71. Big D and the Kids Table – Scatterbrain

72. Cenzo – Enuff Znuff

73. Squeeze – Hell on Earth

74. The Temper Trap – Giving Up Air

75. The Iron Roses – Dead Eyes

76. Chaser – Three Little Birds

77. Those Dogs – TOO LATE!!

78. Lemonade Shoelace – I Want You Around

79. Beach Fly – Crazy

80. Beres Hammond;Jigsy King – Love Is Stronger

81. Stephen Marley – Hills Of St. Ann

82. Barromeo;Kabaka Pyramid – Jah Is in Control

83. Gentleman’s Dub Club;KAYA FYAH – Ain’t Got Time

84. Kyle Smith;Efrem – Not Ready To Die

85. Sublime – Can’t Miss You

86. SunDub – Round The Corner

87. Mellodose;Stylie – New Chapter

88. Marcia Griffiths – How to Love Again

89. Seven Suns;Tribal Seeds – Summer Salt (with Tribal Seeds)

90. Meg Lui;Sufjan Stevens – Dreams

91. Noelle Scaggs – Head to the Sky

92. Party Pupils;Mayer Hawthorne – Baby Come Back (feat. Mayer Hawthorne)

93. Mike D – What We Got

94. Jason Joshua – Dedication Hour

95. Gipsy Kings;Tonino Baliardo – Caballero

96. The Haunted Youth – forget me

97. Fruit Bats – Think Aboutcha

98. Caleb Chan;Brian Chan;Jordan Klassen – Still My Home (Full Version)

99. Son Lux – Endlessly

100. HEDGE – Ice Rink

101. Mock Media – Rat Bastard

102. Of Good Nature – Breezin’

103. Space March – Action & Philosophy

104. The Darkness – Masters of the Universe (from “Masters of the Universe”)

105. Mat Kearney;Steinza – Big Man (ft. Steinza)

106. Steel Panther – The Mother’s Day Song

107. Peter Gabriel – Won’t Stand Down (Dark-Side Mix)

108. Freddie McGregor – Key To The City

109. America – World Of Light

110. Emmaline – Fly Me To The Moon

111. The Ries Brothers;RDGLDGRN – Work For The Money

112. Snow Patrol – Set The Fire To The Third Bar – Live in Berlin

113. Riley!;Tades Sanville;Hot Mulligan – Another Round of Radical ‘Ritas, Please (feat. Tades Sanville // Hot Mulligan)

114. Keep Flying – Talk

115. Shinedown – Young Again

116. The Backfires – Super 8

117. Mumford & Sons;Sierra Ferrell – Here (with Sierra Ferrell) – Apple Music Sessions