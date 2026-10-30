ReadJunk Playlist – New Music (October 2026)

Bye bye October! October 2026 new music playlist is out now and it features new, unreleased, remastered songs from the Decemberists, Twin Temple, Mat Kearney, Be Decent, Less than Jake, Interrupters, Cory Branan, the Rumbled, Skints, Phensic, Bar Stool Preachers, Glen Hansard, MT Jones, Morrissey, Beach Fly, Brinson Swann and more!



Listen to samples of the list below or search for ReadJunk on Spotify.

Playlist:

1. The Decemberists – The Better Part of Bravery

2. Twin Temple – Nothing Matters

3. Cory Branan – What Gave Me Away

4. Mat Kearney – As Long As I Live

5. Jordan Klassen – Crowning Vision

6. Stephen Lynch – Time Machine

7. Less Than Jake – Overloaded

8. The Interrupters – Warrior Spirit

9. The Dollyrots – Apocalyptic Romance

10. Iration – Falling – Remix

11. Johnny Marr – Beyond the Rain

12. Glen Hansard; Shane MacGowan – Bottle of Smoke

13. The Bar Stool Preachers; The Rumjacks – This Is Goodbye

14. Levellers – Far From Home v1 – Outtake

15. The Wellermen – Samhain

16. The Rumpled – Balkan Nights

17. The Skints – Pressure

18. Dance Hall Crashers – Ambush

19. Spike and the Gimme Gimmes; Me First and the Gimme Gimmes – Rhinestone Cowboy

20. MxPx – Panic Attack

21. The Vansaders – Lovers Lost

22. Teenage Bottlerocket – I Don’t Know What I Want To Be For Halloween – Kids Version

23. Blockage – What We Do (in the Shadows)

24. Charger – Last Call

25. Authority Zero – Shut It

26. Circle Jerks – Revenge

27. Ignite – Guilty Wounds

28. Mandie Bee – Wanna Be Your Lover

29. K-Man & The 45s – Heed The Call

30. Doom Scroll; Larry and His Flask – Horsemen

31. Be Decent – You Better Work

32. Western Standard Time Ska Orchestra – Skaravan

33. The Boy Detective – Dude Illigence

34. The Modbirds – Change My Life

35. Joker’s Republic – Passing Through a Screen Door

36. Mutiny – Anthem (日本語版)

37. Winona Fighter – LEECH

38. Gentleman’s Dub Club – Teardrop

39. Beach Fly – Doing What I Feel

40. Bedouin Soundclash; Gizmo Varillas – Islands in the Fog (with Gizmo Varillas)

41. Something To Do – Less Than Meets The Eye

42. Joe Gittleman – La Piece de Resistance

43. Half Past Two – Nightmares Of You

44. Massive Nightmares – Up In Arms

45. Fake Names – If You Could See Me Today

46. The Phensic; Kay McCaney – Babylon’s Gonna Fall

47. Counterpunch – Dig

48. Tyler Ramsey; Carl Broemel; Moose Loon – Evening Country (Live at SPACE)

49. Steve & Ginie Jackson – The Creek

50. Jen Pop – Halloween

51. JER – Make It Make Sense

52. No Murder No Moustache – Plastic Glass

53. Bad Waitress – Loving Kind

54. The Mission – Kindness Is A Weapon

55. Delerium; Magic Wands – Dream Palace

56. The Kilans – Cherry, Please

57. Brigitte Calls Me Baby – Altitude

58. Blossoms – The Kardashians

59. Danielle Ponder – SKN

60. Leon Bridges – Watch You Dance

61. Michael Kiwanuka – Summer Clothes

62. Subshine – Fade Away

63. The 101ers; Joe Strummer – Keys To Your Heart – 2026 Mix

64. The Tisburys – Forever – Live

65. MT Jones – One And Only

66. LYRA; Shane MacGowan – Streets of Sorrow / Birmingham Six

67. The Hellflowers – Creature

68. Michael Giacchino; Elyssa Samsel; Kate Anderson; Kat Nestel – One Little Sweet Song (feat. Kat Nestel)

69. Suedehead – Let The Song Sell Itself

70. Bleachers – Blood Brothers

71. Morrissey – Without Music the World Dies

72. Magic Wands – Guardians

73. Blackest Dawn; All Out War – I Ruin Everything

74. Waverly Drive – Debutante in a Limousine – Single Version

75. DIIV – Trillions

76. Mass Minor – Get Up

77. Fontaines D.C. – Tongue

78. The Cheap Thrills – hairs

79. Def Leppard – Heroes – 2026 Mix

80. North By North – Be Your Own Ghost

81. Cody Bolden – Down In The Holler

82. Drew Ryder Smith; Steve Earle – Textile Town

83. BRELAND – No Smoking

84. Stephen Kellogg – Mikwaukee – Live

85. Tony Hannah – Comin’ Up Short

86. Levi Foster – Good Time Ago

87. Beans on Toast – We’re Still Here

88. Jake Bugg – Day By Day

89. Chad Tepper; Ballyhoo! – Sweet Talker

90. Aaron Frazer – Same Old Game

91. Claire Wright; Iam Tongi – Never Get There (with Iam Tongi)

92. Rebelution – Real Life

93. Sons of Paradise; Stylie – When I’m Coming Home

94. Arise Roots; Dezarie – Be Like You (with Dezarie)

95. The Abyssinians; Baco Sessions – Y Mas Gan – Live

96. The Coronas – My Biggest Nightmare

97. Hatebreed – The Carrion Choir

98. Hawthorne Heights – Carry Me

99. Hell Beach – Double Agent

100. I Am The Avalanche – Which Way To The Rapture?

101. Ministry – Crickets

102. Gwar – Splatter Fu – Live From The Last Drive In

103. Algorhythm – Wildfires

104. Twin Fin – Gasoline

105. Brinson Swann – Coastal Rhythm

106. Moon Taxi; Sugarshack Sessions – Highwave – Sugarshack Sessions

107. Pressing Strings; Sugarshack Sessions – It’s Better Now – Sugarshack Sessions

108. The Hempsteadys – Skeleton

109. Jakobs Castle – No One Has To Know

110. Grave Danger – Kid Cryptid

111. dubmones; Baronski; Jr Thomas & The Volcanos; Ranking Ann – The KKK Took My Baby Away – Baronski Remix

112. Jah Lil; Protoje – 2nd Time Around

113. Drifting Roots; Brinson Swann – By The Ocean

114. Roosevelt – Bliss

115. The Temper Trap – Slide

116. Sam Burchfield – Every Season

117. Jess Kerber – Louisiana Song

118. Trampled by Turtles – Wild Winds

119. Strange Pink – Paranoia

120. The National Honor Society – When These Days Are Over

121. The Zaxons – Videopticons

122. Glasvegas – Degüello

123. Nick Piunti – Hope You Got High

124. The dB’s – Ask for Jill – Live

125. Peter Gabriel – Face the Wall (Bright-Side Mix)

126. Tears For Fears – Advice For The Young At Heart