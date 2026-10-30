ReadJunk Playlist – New Music (October 2026)
Bye bye October! October 2026 new music playlist is out now and it features new, unreleased, remastered songs from the Decemberists, Twin Temple, Mat Kearney, Be Decent, Less than Jake, Interrupters, Cory Branan, the Rumbled, Skints, Phensic, Bar Stool Preachers, Glen Hansard, MT Jones, Morrissey, Beach Fly, Brinson Swann and more!
Listen to samples of the list below or search for ReadJunk on Spotify.
Playlist:
1. The Decemberists – The Better Part of Bravery
2. Twin Temple – Nothing Matters
3. Cory Branan – What Gave Me Away
4. Mat Kearney – As Long As I Live
5. Jordan Klassen – Crowning Vision
6. Stephen Lynch – Time Machine
7. Less Than Jake – Overloaded
8. The Interrupters – Warrior Spirit
9. The Dollyrots – Apocalyptic Romance
10. Iration – Falling – Remix
11. Johnny Marr – Beyond the Rain
12. Glen Hansard; Shane MacGowan – Bottle of Smoke
13. The Bar Stool Preachers; The Rumjacks – This Is Goodbye
14. Levellers – Far From Home v1 – Outtake
15. The Wellermen – Samhain
16. The Rumpled – Balkan Nights
17. The Skints – Pressure
18. Dance Hall Crashers – Ambush
19. Spike and the Gimme Gimmes; Me First and the Gimme Gimmes – Rhinestone Cowboy
20. MxPx – Panic Attack
21. The Vansaders – Lovers Lost
22. Teenage Bottlerocket – I Don’t Know What I Want To Be For Halloween – Kids Version
23. Blockage – What We Do (in the Shadows)
24. Charger – Last Call
25. Authority Zero – Shut It
26. Circle Jerks – Revenge
27. Ignite – Guilty Wounds
28. Mandie Bee – Wanna Be Your Lover
29. K-Man & The 45s – Heed The Call
30. Doom Scroll; Larry and His Flask – Horsemen
31. Be Decent – You Better Work
32. Western Standard Time Ska Orchestra – Skaravan
33. The Boy Detective – Dude Illigence
34. The Modbirds – Change My Life
35. Joker’s Republic – Passing Through a Screen Door
36. Mutiny – Anthem (日本語版)
37. Winona Fighter – LEECH
38. Gentleman’s Dub Club – Teardrop
39. Beach Fly – Doing What I Feel
40. Bedouin Soundclash; Gizmo Varillas – Islands in the Fog (with Gizmo Varillas)
41. Something To Do – Less Than Meets The Eye
42. Joe Gittleman – La Piece de Resistance
43. Half Past Two – Nightmares Of You
44. Massive Nightmares – Up In Arms
45. Fake Names – If You Could See Me Today
46. The Phensic; Kay McCaney – Babylon’s Gonna Fall
47. Counterpunch – Dig
48. Tyler Ramsey; Carl Broemel; Moose Loon – Evening Country (Live at SPACE)
49. Steve & Ginie Jackson – The Creek
50. Jen Pop – Halloween
51. JER – Make It Make Sense
52. No Murder No Moustache – Plastic Glass
53. Bad Waitress – Loving Kind
54. The Mission – Kindness Is A Weapon
55. Delerium; Magic Wands – Dream Palace
56. The Kilans – Cherry, Please
57. Brigitte Calls Me Baby – Altitude
58. Blossoms – The Kardashians
59. Danielle Ponder – SKN
60. Leon Bridges – Watch You Dance
61. Michael Kiwanuka – Summer Clothes
62. Subshine – Fade Away
63. The 101ers; Joe Strummer – Keys To Your Heart – 2026 Mix
64. The Tisburys – Forever – Live
65. MT Jones – One And Only
66. LYRA; Shane MacGowan – Streets of Sorrow / Birmingham Six
67. The Hellflowers – Creature
68. Michael Giacchino; Elyssa Samsel; Kate Anderson; Kat Nestel – One Little Sweet Song (feat. Kat Nestel)
69. Suedehead – Let The Song Sell Itself
70. Bleachers – Blood Brothers
71. Morrissey – Without Music the World Dies
72. Magic Wands – Guardians
73. Blackest Dawn; All Out War – I Ruin Everything
74. Waverly Drive – Debutante in a Limousine – Single Version
75. DIIV – Trillions
76. Mass Minor – Get Up
77. Fontaines D.C. – Tongue
78. The Cheap Thrills – hairs
79. Def Leppard – Heroes – 2026 Mix
80. North By North – Be Your Own Ghost
81. Cody Bolden – Down In The Holler
82. Drew Ryder Smith; Steve Earle – Textile Town
83. BRELAND – No Smoking
84. Stephen Kellogg – Mikwaukee – Live
85. Tony Hannah – Comin’ Up Short
86. Levi Foster – Good Time Ago
87. Beans on Toast – We’re Still Here
88. Jake Bugg – Day By Day
89. Chad Tepper; Ballyhoo! – Sweet Talker
90. Aaron Frazer – Same Old Game
91. Claire Wright; Iam Tongi – Never Get There (with Iam Tongi)
92. Rebelution – Real Life
93. Sons of Paradise; Stylie – When I’m Coming Home
94. Arise Roots; Dezarie – Be Like You (with Dezarie)
95. The Abyssinians; Baco Sessions – Y Mas Gan – Live
96. The Coronas – My Biggest Nightmare
97. Hatebreed – The Carrion Choir
98. Hawthorne Heights – Carry Me
99. Hell Beach – Double Agent
100. I Am The Avalanche – Which Way To The Rapture?
101. Ministry – Crickets
102. Gwar – Splatter Fu – Live From The Last Drive In
103. Algorhythm – Wildfires
104. Twin Fin – Gasoline
105. Brinson Swann – Coastal Rhythm
106. Moon Taxi; Sugarshack Sessions – Highwave – Sugarshack Sessions
107. Pressing Strings; Sugarshack Sessions – It’s Better Now – Sugarshack Sessions
108. The Hempsteadys – Skeleton
109. Jakobs Castle – No One Has To Know
110. Grave Danger – Kid Cryptid
111. dubmones; Baronski; Jr Thomas & The Volcanos; Ranking Ann – The KKK Took My Baby Away – Baronski Remix
112. Jah Lil; Protoje – 2nd Time Around
113. Drifting Roots; Brinson Swann – By The Ocean
114. Roosevelt – Bliss
115. The Temper Trap – Slide
116. Sam Burchfield – Every Season
117. Jess Kerber – Louisiana Song
118. Trampled by Turtles – Wild Winds
119. Strange Pink – Paranoia
120. The National Honor Society – When These Days Are Over
121. The Zaxons – Videopticons
122. Glasvegas – Degüello
123. Nick Piunti – Hope You Got High
124. The dB’s – Ask for Jill – Live
125. Peter Gabriel – Face the Wall (Bright-Side Mix)
126. Tears For Fears – Advice For The Young At Heart