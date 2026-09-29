ReadJunk Playlist – New Music (September 2026)

September 2026 new music playlist is out now and it features new, unreleased, remastered songs from Bad Brains, Spike and the Gimme Gimmes, AJJ, Authority Zero, Dallas Burrow, Eli Paperboy Reed, Family Business, Gaelic Storm, Kash’d Out, Ian Noe, Alternate Routes and more!



Listen to samples of the list below or search for ReadJunk on Spotify.

Playlist:

1 – Bad Brains – Pay To Cum

2 – Spike and the Gimme Gimmes; Me First and the Gimme Gimmes – Kokomo

3 – Authority Zero – Apocalyptic Summer

4 – AJJ – Destiny

5 – Rise Against – Private Eye – Alkaline Trio Cover

6 – THE FAMILY BUSINESS LTD – Detonator

7 – The Bar Stool Preachers – Want To Know

8 – K-Man & The 45s – Demon Days

9 – Eli “Paperboy” Reed; Swamp Dogg – One Man’s Trash (Is Another Man’s Treasure)

10 – The Alternate Routes – Ghost

11 – Dallas Burrow; Kelly Willis – Walking Side by Side

12 – Trapper Schoepp; Jesse Malin – Almost Grown

13 – Gaelic Storm – Wake Me Up

14 – Jordan Klassen – Fall Apart

15 – The Mary Wallopers – The Big Mixer

16 – Mat Kearney – Pacific City

17 – Brigitte Calls Me Baby – Geordie

18 – Brian Fallon – Nobody Likes You in NYC

19 – The Rifles – Rock The Boat – 2026 Version

20 – The Manges – Chainsaw

21 – Punk Rock Factory – Gummi Bears (2026)

22 – Alkaline Trio – Re-Education (Through Labor) – Rise Against Cover

23 – Doom Scroll – Sisyphus

24 – Todd Carey; Mihali – Better When I’m High

25 – Surfer Girl – Bottom Of The Pool

26 – Kash’d Out – Bury My Bones

27 – Veni Sun; Moon Taxi – Visions (with Moon Taxi)

28 – Langhorne Slim – What A Wonderful World

29 – Sam Burchfield – Nothing Lasts Forever

30 – Fake Names – Until It’s Normal

31 – Cory Branan – The Price and the Cost

32 – Pressing Strings – Power Chair

33 – Jake Bugg – Never Can Tell

34 – The California Honeydrops – Song Of You

35 – The Olympians; Lee Fields – Don’t Let Me Down

36 – Danielle Ponder – God of You

37 – Aaron Frazer – Paint The Picture

38 – Thee Sinseers; Joey Quiñones – Oh Love

39 – Monophonics; Mike James Kirkland – The Business

40 – Leon Bridges – Watch You Dance

41 – Honeybear, the Band – B-Side

42 – James Tutson – 258366

43 – Oh He Dead – Vertigo

44 – Shaboozey – Let ‘Em Know

45 – Old Crow Medicine Show; Felice County Fair – Penn Station

46 – The Sherlocks – Burst Your Bubble

47 – Ian Noe – Kentucky Hurricane

48 – Chayce Beckham – Ain’t Lying To Myself

49 – Gareth Dunlop – Take A Bow

50 – Cody Landress-Gibson – At Least Tomorrow

51 – Joey Harkum; Satsang – Heroes

52 – Mo Lowda & the Humble; Caiola – Canary – From the Woods

53 – The Wellermen – Marry Her Today

54 – Tyler Ramsey; Carl Broemel – Windy and Warm

55 – Soft Science – Go

56 – Joker’s Republic; Pete Steinkopf – Don’t Take Me for Granted

57 – Death Of Guitar Pop; The Ordinary Boys – Full Bifta

58 – Devon Kay & The Solutions – This Could Be You

59 – Something To Do – I Only Notice the Beat

60 – Vana Liya; Johnny Cosmic; The Movement – New Light (feat. The Movement)

61 – The Hempolics; Daniel Collier; Helmsley Morris – Serious

62 – The Popes – Storming Heaven

63 – Echo & the Bunnymen – Take Me By The Hand

64 – DIIV – Kid

65 – Gogol Bordello; Jesse Malin – Here’s The Situation

66 – Neckscars – I Wasn’t Born To Follow

67 – Fire Sale – Kill The Noise

68 – Big Spin – Turn It Off

69 – Andy Frasco & The U.N. – Houston We Got A Problem

70 – The Feelgood McLouds – Mutany on Hypocri-Sea

71 – The Lemonheads; Almir Sater – Rake

72 – My Morning Jacket; Preservation Hall Jazz Band – Like A Hurricane

73 – Twin Fin; Sugarshack Sessions – Love Me Anyway – Sugarshack Sessions

74 – Brandon Hardesty; Bumpin Uglies – Falling

75 – Joe Samba – You & Me

76 – Chili Guys – Ride The Storm

77 – Christopher Martin; Jesse Royal – If You Were Mine

78 – Joe Yorke – Don’t Rush Me Now

79 – Bleachers – Caught Myself Believing

80 – Cody Bolden – Menace To Myself

81 – Wavves – Pinesol

82 – Lizzy McAlpine; Fleet Foxes – Soldier of the road (feat. Fleet Foxes)

83 – Blossoms – Husband

84 – Picture This – Come Back Baby

85 – Dinowalrus – The Scavenger

86 – Judy Blank – MATAMOS TIEMPO

87 – Jon Snodgrass – Ted Danson’s Birthday

88 – Gilbert O’Sullivan – It’s Me

89 – David Byrne; Ghost Train Orchestra – When We Are Singing

90 – The Church – Western

91 – The Drowns – Always A Bastard

92 – Devon Kay & The Solutions – I Made a Post

93 – Mutiny – Semester Abroad

94 – The Modbirds – Shards Like Diamonds

95 – Halcyon Hope – Rhythm Is A Cancer

96 – Nothing But Thieves – Evolution

97 – Molly Parden; Kid Swim – Don’t Dream It’s Over

98 – Steve & Ginie Jackson – Make You Sing

99 – Father John Misty – The X-panded Universe

100 – M83 – Heart Motion Foto

101 – As I Lay Dying – Polarized

102 – Transformers; Knights of Unicron; Sebastian Bach – Nothin’s Gonna Stand In Our Way – Reformatted Edition