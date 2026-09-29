ReadJunk Playlist – New Music (September 2026)
September 2026 new music playlist is out now and it features new, unreleased, remastered songs from Bad Brains, Spike and the Gimme Gimmes, AJJ, Authority Zero, Dallas Burrow, Eli Paperboy Reed, Family Business, Gaelic Storm, Kash’d Out, Ian Noe, Alternate Routes and more!
Listen to samples of the list below or search for ReadJunk on Spotify.
Playlist:
1 – Bad Brains – Pay To Cum
2 – Spike and the Gimme Gimmes; Me First and the Gimme Gimmes – Kokomo
3 – Authority Zero – Apocalyptic Summer
4 – AJJ – Destiny
5 – Rise Against – Private Eye – Alkaline Trio Cover
6 – THE FAMILY BUSINESS LTD – Detonator
7 – The Bar Stool Preachers – Want To Know
8 – K-Man & The 45s – Demon Days
9 – Eli “Paperboy” Reed; Swamp Dogg – One Man’s Trash (Is Another Man’s Treasure)
10 – The Alternate Routes – Ghost
11 – Dallas Burrow; Kelly Willis – Walking Side by Side
12 – Trapper Schoepp; Jesse Malin – Almost Grown
13 – Gaelic Storm – Wake Me Up
14 – Jordan Klassen – Fall Apart
15 – The Mary Wallopers – The Big Mixer
16 – Mat Kearney – Pacific City
17 – Brigitte Calls Me Baby – Geordie
18 – Brian Fallon – Nobody Likes You in NYC
19 – The Rifles – Rock The Boat – 2026 Version
20 – The Manges – Chainsaw
21 – Punk Rock Factory – Gummi Bears (2026)
22 – Alkaline Trio – Re-Education (Through Labor) – Rise Against Cover
23 – Doom Scroll – Sisyphus
24 – Todd Carey; Mihali – Better When I’m High
25 – Surfer Girl – Bottom Of The Pool
26 – Kash’d Out – Bury My Bones
27 – Veni Sun; Moon Taxi – Visions (with Moon Taxi)
28 – Langhorne Slim – What A Wonderful World
29 – Sam Burchfield – Nothing Lasts Forever
30 – Fake Names – Until It’s Normal
31 – Cory Branan – The Price and the Cost
32 – Pressing Strings – Power Chair
33 – Jake Bugg – Never Can Tell
34 – The California Honeydrops – Song Of You
35 – The Olympians; Lee Fields – Don’t Let Me Down
36 – Danielle Ponder – God of You
37 – Aaron Frazer – Paint The Picture
38 – Thee Sinseers; Joey Quiñones – Oh Love
39 – Monophonics; Mike James Kirkland – The Business
40 – Leon Bridges – Watch You Dance
41 – Honeybear, the Band – B-Side
42 – James Tutson – 258366
43 – Oh He Dead – Vertigo
44 – Shaboozey – Let ‘Em Know
45 – Old Crow Medicine Show; Felice County Fair – Penn Station
46 – The Sherlocks – Burst Your Bubble
47 – Ian Noe – Kentucky Hurricane
48 – Chayce Beckham – Ain’t Lying To Myself
49 – Gareth Dunlop – Take A Bow
50 – Cody Landress-Gibson – At Least Tomorrow
51 – Joey Harkum; Satsang – Heroes
52 – Mo Lowda & the Humble; Caiola – Canary – From the Woods
53 – The Wellermen – Marry Her Today
54 – Tyler Ramsey; Carl Broemel – Windy and Warm
55 – Soft Science – Go
56 – Joker’s Republic; Pete Steinkopf – Don’t Take Me for Granted
57 – Death Of Guitar Pop; The Ordinary Boys – Full Bifta
58 – Devon Kay & The Solutions – This Could Be You
59 – Something To Do – I Only Notice the Beat
60 – Vana Liya; Johnny Cosmic; The Movement – New Light (feat. The Movement)
61 – The Hempolics; Daniel Collier; Helmsley Morris – Serious
62 – The Popes – Storming Heaven
63 – Echo & the Bunnymen – Take Me By The Hand
64 – DIIV – Kid
65 – Gogol Bordello; Jesse Malin – Here’s The Situation
66 – Neckscars – I Wasn’t Born To Follow
67 – Fire Sale – Kill The Noise
68 – Big Spin – Turn It Off
69 – Andy Frasco & The U.N. – Houston We Got A Problem
70 – The Feelgood McLouds – Mutany on Hypocri-Sea
71 – The Lemonheads; Almir Sater – Rake
72 – My Morning Jacket; Preservation Hall Jazz Band – Like A Hurricane
73 – Twin Fin; Sugarshack Sessions – Love Me Anyway – Sugarshack Sessions
74 – Brandon Hardesty; Bumpin Uglies – Falling
75 – Joe Samba – You & Me
76 – Chili Guys – Ride The Storm
77 – Christopher Martin; Jesse Royal – If You Were Mine
78 – Joe Yorke – Don’t Rush Me Now
79 – Bleachers – Caught Myself Believing
80 – Cody Bolden – Menace To Myself
81 – Wavves – Pinesol
82 – Lizzy McAlpine; Fleet Foxes – Soldier of the road (feat. Fleet Foxes)
83 – Blossoms – Husband
84 – Picture This – Come Back Baby
85 – Dinowalrus – The Scavenger
86 – Judy Blank – MATAMOS TIEMPO
87 – Jon Snodgrass – Ted Danson’s Birthday
88 – Gilbert O’Sullivan – It’s Me
89 – David Byrne; Ghost Train Orchestra – When We Are Singing
90 – The Church – Western
91 – The Drowns – Always A Bastard
92 – Devon Kay & The Solutions – I Made a Post
93 – Mutiny – Semester Abroad
94 – The Modbirds – Shards Like Diamonds
95 – Halcyon Hope – Rhythm Is A Cancer
96 – Nothing But Thieves – Evolution
97 – Molly Parden; Kid Swim – Don’t Dream It’s Over
98 – Steve & Ginie Jackson – Make You Sing
99 – Father John Misty – The X-panded Universe
100 – M83 – Heart Motion Foto
101 – As I Lay Dying – Polarized
102 – Transformers; Knights of Unicron; Sebastian Bach – Nothin’s Gonna Stand In Our Way – Reformatted Edition