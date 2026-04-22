The Death of Robin Hood Teaser Trailer Looks Interesting

Photo by A24. Image used with permission for news and review purposes

Hey movie title, Spoiler Alert? The Death of Robin Hood from A24 certainly looks interesting and not a normal type of Robin Hood movie. Where’s the men in tights? where’s Kevin Costner’s shoddy accent? This is written and directed by Michael Sarnoski and stars Hugh Jackman, Jodie Comer, Bill Skarsgård, Murray Bartlett, and Noah Jupe and comes out June 19th.



Watch the trailer below and see what you think?

Movie synopsis: Grappling with his past after a life of crime and murder, Robin Hood finds himself gravely injured after a battle he thought would be his last. In the hands of a mysterious woman, he is offered a chance at salvation.

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