The Interrupters Premiere Video For “Warrior Spirit”

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The Interrupters return after four years with a video for a new single “Warrior Spirit.” Break out the keytar!



The new wave-inspired track is rooted in themes of resilience and grit with vocalist Aimee Interrupter sharing:

“Everyone is usually fighting some kind of battle that no one else can see but within each of us lies a warrior spirit that begs us to find our own fearlessness.”

Guitarist Kevin Bivona shares:

“This was a super fun collaboration with so many musicians we admire. We created this song with Tim Armstrong, Jesse Michaels, Travis Barker, and Brett Gurewitz. It was a big dance party in the studio every time this track played. It’s got that ska upbeat but we’re also tipping our hat to our favorite early 80s new wave bands.”

The Interrupters will be heading out on an expansive 2027 North American tour, spanning more than 30 dates across the US and Canada. We shared the news recently here.