Watch the Trailer For Christmas At The Kringles

Photo courtesy of Briarcliff Entertainment. Image used with permission for news purposes.

What is this Home Depot and other stores having Xmas stuff before Halloween even happens? The trailer Christmas at the Kringles premiered today and it looks like a promising, dark Christmas horror comedy.



The story follows the Seversons, a family starting fresh in a quiet suburban neighborhood, whose next-door neighbors, the Kringles, celebrate Christmas year-round. What begins as charming quickly turns unsettling. The movie is directed by Kevin Lewis and written by Zack Imbrogno.

It stars Ron Livingston, Rachel Bilson, Rob Riggle, Arden Myrin, Beverly D’Angelo, David Wain with Thomas Lennon and Donald Faison. So good cast, crazy premise and it’s by Briarcliff Entertainment which released a funny one last year with Fackham Hall. This has a bit of a Ready or Not vibe to it, but for Xmas.