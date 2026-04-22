A100s (Flogging Molly / Throw Rag Members) Announce Debut LP Rude and Lovely

Photo by Grant Brittain. Image used with permission for news and review purposes

A100s are a brand new band nearly a decade in the making from the core songwriting duo of Matt Hensley (accordionist of Flogging Molly) and Sean Wheeler (vocalist of Throw Rag), playing music inspired by vintage ska & reggae with a touch of Conjunto accordion. The band is releasing their debut album Rude and Lovely on July 10th 2026 via Pirates Press Records.



The first single, “Too Rad To Be Sad,” is out now and pretty much does what the title suggests—laid-back groove, upbeat message, nothing overly complicated. The album was co-produced by Roger Rivas of The Aggrolites, so yeah, they’re clearly aiming for that classic, authentic sound.

Rude and Lovely drops this summer on vinyl, with pre-orders up now. If you’re into old-school ska/reggae but don’t mind a few curveballs, this might be worth checking out. Pre-save on streaming too!

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