Be Decent Announce Debut Album ‘Now’s the Time’ for September 18th

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Be Decent have announced their debut album Now’s the Time, arriving September 18th, and have shared the first single, “Human Nature.” The New York City band mixes ska, reggae, punk, power pop, and soul, with the new track featuring guest vocals from indie rock favorite Ted Leo. Inspired by The Jam and Elvis Costello, “Human Nature” takes aim at self-righteous moral crusaders and is available to stream now.



Formed in 2022, Be Decent features vocalist Jimmy Doyle (The Fad, The Forthrights), bassist Kenneth Partridge, drummer Geoff Bickford, and saxophonist Matt Mason, whose resume includes The Pietasters, Bad Manners, Chisel, and Stranger Cole. The band has spent the last few years opening for acts like The Slackers, The Toasters, Pilfers, The Scofflaws, and even Elvis Costello. Now’s the Time was recorded at Deep Dive Studios in Brooklyn with engineer Mitch Rackin, while Agent Jay of The Slackers handled mixing. The album explores themes of mental health, financial struggles, and the growing divisions in America, while still offering an optimistic outlook.

Be Decent will celebrate the release with a short Northeast tour beginning this week. The album is available to preorder on vinyl ahead of its September 18 release.

Tour Dates:

July 9 – Washington, DC @ Wonderland Ballroom

July 10 – New York, NY @ Otto’s Shrunken Head

July 11 – Pawtucket, RI @ News Cafe