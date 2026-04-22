Belvedere Announce New Album Seven Years of Bad Luck, Drop New Single “Crimson”

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Belvedere are back with a new album, Seven Years of Bad Luck, their seventh full-length, dropping June 19 via Thousand Islands Records.



Their first single “Crimson” is out now which you can listen to here:

Pre-order the album!

Frontman Steven Rawles describes the track as a reflection of modern disillusionment and isolation:

“A desperate feeling of loneliness. You know that things aren’t right in the world, yet the voices of media, government and sycophants supporting them tells you the opposite. Terrible injustices pile up in front of your eyes, but these visualizations become a sea of echoes that are loud and disorientating. You’re not alone.”

The band will also be out on the road, including dates with Strung Out and a run through Europe later this year. Seven Years of Bad Luck drops June 19th!

Seven Years of Bad Luck Tracklist:

Seven Years

Great Expectations

In Solidarity

Liability

Instinct

I Hope This Email Finds You Dead

Dormitory

A Striking Resemblance

Crimson

The Armageddon Stomp

Economy of Scales

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