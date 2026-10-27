Big D and the Kids Table and Omnigone Touring the South this January

Image used with permission for news purposes.

Big D and the Kids Table and Omnigone are escaping the cold this January and will be touring the south. The run begins January 7th in Dallas and includes stops in Austin, San Antonio, Houston, New Orleans, Pensacola, Tallahassee, Jacksonville, Miami, Tampa and Orlando.



The tour follows a busy fall on the road for BIG D and supports the band’s acclaimed new album, The Good Ole American Saturday Night, out now via SideOneDummy Records. Produced by Joe Gittleman of The Mighty Mighty Bosstones and Matt Appleton of Reel Big Fish, the record has earned praise for its mix of high-energy ska-punk, reggae grooves, heartfelt songwriting and massive singalong choruses.

BIG D AND THE KIDS TABLE — WINTER TOUR 2027 With OMNIGONE

January 7 — Dallas, TX — Three Links

January 8 — Austin, TX — Radio/East

January 9 — San Antonio, TX — Paper Tiger

January 10 — Houston, TX — The End

January 11 — New Orleans, LA — Courtyard Brewery

January 12 — Pensacola, FL — The Handlebar

January 13 — Tallahassee, FL — The Bark

January 14 — Jacksonville, FL — Kona Clubhouse

January 15 — Miami, FL — Las Rosas

January 16 — Tampa, FL — New World

January 17 — Orlando, FL — Will’s Pub

Tickets on sale this Friday (10/30) at 10am CT / 11am ET at bigdandthekidstable.com.