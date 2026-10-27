Big D and the Kids Table and Omnigone Touring the South this January
Music News | Oct 27th, 2026
Big D and the Kids Table and Omnigone are escaping the cold this January and will be touring the south. The run begins January 7th in Dallas and includes stops in Austin, San Antonio, Houston, New Orleans, Pensacola, Tallahassee, Jacksonville, Miami, Tampa and Orlando.
The tour follows a busy fall on the road for BIG D and supports the band’s acclaimed new album, The Good Ole American Saturday Night, out now via SideOneDummy Records. Produced by Joe Gittleman of The Mighty Mighty Bosstones and Matt Appleton of Reel Big Fish, the record has earned praise for its mix of high-energy ska-punk, reggae grooves, heartfelt songwriting and massive singalong choruses.
BIG D AND THE KIDS TABLE — WINTER TOUR 2027 With OMNIGONE
January 7 — Dallas, TX — Three Links
January 8 — Austin, TX — Radio/East
January 9 — San Antonio, TX — Paper Tiger
January 10 — Houston, TX — The End
January 11 — New Orleans, LA — Courtyard Brewery
January 12 — Pensacola, FL — The Handlebar
January 13 — Tallahassee, FL — The Bark
January 14 — Jacksonville, FL — Kona Clubhouse
January 15 — Miami, FL — Las Rosas
January 16 — Tampa, FL — New World
January 17 — Orlando, FL — Will’s Pub
Tickets on sale this Friday (10/30) at 10am CT / 11am ET at bigdandthekidstable.com.