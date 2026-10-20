Boardwalk Rock Festival Announces 2027 Lineup

Image used with permission for news purposes.

After taking 2026 off, Boardwalk Rock is back and better than ever. Iron Maiden already announced they will be headliner May 16th, but now we know who else is playing in Ocean City, Maryland. Korn, Bad Omens, Iron Maiden, Cypress Hill, Gwar, Bullet for My Valentine, Filter, Alice in Chains, Clutch, Sevendust, Judas Priest and more have been announced! The festival will be taking place May 14th-16th and let’s hope for better weather for 2027!



Friday, May 14, 2027

– Korn

– Breaking Benjamin

– The Prodigy

– Cypress Hill

– Slash ft. Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators

– Clutch

– Sevendust

– Theory of a Deadman

– Filter

– All Them Witches

– Corrosion of Conformity

– Eve 6

– Local H

– Nonpoint

– Soil

Saturday, May 15, 2027

– Bad Omens

– Good Charlotte

– Marilyn Manson

– Motionless in White

– Bullet for My Valentine

– Poppy

– Tesla

– Superheaven

– Buckcherry

– Drowning Pool

– Sponge

– Showing Teeth

– Tetrarch

– Asava

Sunday, May 16, 2027

– Iron Maiden

– Alice in Chains

– Judas Priest

– Sleeping with Sirens

– The Pretty Reckless

– Down

– The Warning

– Loathe

– The Hu

– Apocalyptica

– GWAR

– Dirty Honey

– The Flys

– Mac Sabbath

Tickets and info can be found at https://www.boardwalkrockfest.com/. Presale is Thursday, 10/22 from 10am ’til 11am ET so sign up for a presale code.

In the meantime, you can read my reviews of Boardwalk Rock festival Day 1 and Day 2 to get your pumped up for next year’s fest.