Boardwalk Rocks Returns to Ocean City May 14-16 2027

Photo by Bryan Kremkau

Boardwalk Rock, The rock and metal music festival will return to Ocean City, Maryland on May 14th-16th 2027 after taking a year off this year. They’ll be adding another day this time instead of just 2 days.



The opening year had Def Leppard, Shinedown, Halestorm, Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper and loads of others and was quite popular. Can we get Foo Fighters, Metallica and Gwar?

You can sign up at https://www.boardwalkrockfest.com/ to learn more like when the lineup will be announced. I’m assuming it will be around December time.

In the meantime, Oceans Calling is about to be under a potential Nor’easter threat with wind and flooding so maybe this announcement today is maybe to soften the blow if that festival is called off?