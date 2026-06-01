Buju Banton Announces New Dancehall Album ‘Too Too Bad,’ Out July 17

Photo courtesy of VP Records. Image used with permission for news and review purposes

Legendary reggae artist Buju Banton is gearing up for a busy summer with the announcement of his new album Too Too Bad, arriving July 17 via VP Records. The release marks Banton’s return to the label after more than two decades and will be his 13th studio album overall.



The first taste of the record came earlier this year with the single “Butterflies,” produced by Supa Dups. The track has already racked up over a million streams and now has a new music video filmed in Miami. Banton has also been making the rounds lately, including a recent appearance on COLORS where he performed his classic 2006 track “Driver A.”

To support the new album, Buju Banton will hit the road with Stephen Marley for the Roots and Rhymes U.S. Summer Tour 2026. The co-headlining trek kicks off June 17 in Redmond, Washington and includes stops at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Summerfest, Jiffy Lube Live, UBS Arena, and more before wrapping up in Atlanta on July 25. Select dates will feature Gramps Morgan as a special guest.

Buju’s last few years have been packed with activity, including 2023’s Born For Greatness and collaborations with artists like Snoop Dogg and Victoria Monét. With a new album, a major tour, and a reunion with VP Records, 2026 is shaping up to be another big chapter for one of reggae’s most influential voices.

$1 from every ticket will also benefit the Buju Banton Foundation which provides skills training, talent development, educational empowerment, and other sustainable assistance to youth in Jamaica. With immense emphasis on at-risk boys, ages 8-18, its aim and objectives are to provide mentoring and training for young men in depressed communities, thus ensuring they too have equal opportunities to succeed. For more information, visit bujubantonfoundation.org

Roots And Rhymes U.S. Summer Tour 2026

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6/17 Redmond, WA Marymoor Park

6/19 Costa Mesa, CA OC Pac Amphitheatre

6/20 Oakland, CA The Fox

6/24 Morrison, CO Red Rocks

6/26 Dallas, TX Longhorn Backyard Amphitheater*

6/27 Huntsville, AL Orion Amphitheatre*

6/28 Gautier, MS The Sound Amphitheatre*

7/1 Detroit, MI The Fillmore (Detroit)*

7/2 Chicago, IL Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom*

7/3 Milwaukee, WI Summerfest

7/5 Terre Haute, IN The Mill Terre Haute*

7/7 Cincinnati, OH Riverfront Live*

7/9 Boston, MA Leader Bank Pavilion*

7/11 Bridgeport, CT Hartford Healthcare Amphitheatre*

7/12 Bethel, NY Bethel Woods*

7/15 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live

7/18 Elmont, NY UBS Arena

7/19 Atlantic City, NJ Hard Rock Live

7/22 Portsmouth, VA Portsmouth Pavilion

7/23 Raleigh, NC Red Hat

7/24 Charlotte, NC The Amp Ballantyne

7/25 Atlanta, GA Lakewood Amphitheatre