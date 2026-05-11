Chaser Announce New 7-Inch Gonna Be Alright, Drop Punked-Up Bob Marley Cover

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Southern California skate punk band Chaser are back with a new 7-inch called Gonna Be Alright, due out May 29th. The two-song release features a punked-up take on Bob Marley’s “Three Little Birds” and a reworked version of the band’s older track “My Promise.” Pre-save Three Little Birds.



The first single, “Three Little Birds,” drops May 22 and sounds like exactly what you’d expect from Chaser covering Marley. Bassist Jesse Stopnitzky said the song has personal meaning for him since it was the first song he sang to his son in the hospital. Instead of completely overhauling the track, the band wanted to keep the hopeful message intact while giving it their usual melodic skate punk energy. Honestly, the world could probably use a few more “everything’s gonna be alright” songs right now.

The second track, “My Promise,” originally appeared as an acoustic song on the band’s 2010 album The Big Picture.

The release was recorded and mixed by Paul Miner at Buzzbomb Studios in Orange County, and the artwork comes from punk scene artists Mark De Salvo and Samuel Lucas.

CHASER will also be hitting the road this summer with dates across the U.S., Canada, and Europe. Vinyl copies of Gonna Be Alright will only be available at shows, which means Discogs flippers are probably already getting ready.

Upcoming Shows:

May 16 – Las Vegas, NV @ 3 Star Bar inside the Punk Rock Museum

May 30 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory / Constellation Room

Europe & Canada Summer Tour:

June 05 – St. Therese, QC @ Monte Cristo

June 06 – Drummondville, QC @ Drummond En Bier w/ Mad Caddies

June 07 – Gatineau, QC @ Minotaure

June 10 – Den Bosch, NL @ Willem Twee

June 11 – Wermelskirchen, DE @ JUZ Bahndamm

June 12 – Nordenham, DE @ Fonsstock Festival

June 13 – Oberhausen, DE @ Zentrum Altenberg

June 14 – Bruges, BE @ Pannenhuis Social Bar

June 16 – Wiesbaden, DE @ Kulturpalast

June 17 – Erfurt, DE @ Cafe Tikolor

June 18 – Munich, DE @ Kranhalle (Feierwerk)

June 19 – Vienna, AT @ Chelsea

June 20 – St. Gallen, CH @ Spider Fever Tattoo