Chuck Ragan Announces Summer 2026 Tour Dates

Photo by Bryan Kremkau

Chuck Ragan of Hot Water Music is heading back out on the road this summer for a run of U.S. (and a couple Canada) dates. I’m sure you can find time to play in Delaware? Huh? Huh? There’s fishing!



The tour kicks off June 25 in Charlottesville, VA and runs through late August, hitting spots like Asheville, Woodstock, Amityville, and Colorado along the way. If you’ve seen Ragan live before, you already know the his gravelley vocals, acoustic energy, and a crowd that usually ends up singing half the set for him. A Must See Show!

Tour Dates:

June 25 – Charlottesville, VA

June 26 – Durham, NC

June 27 – Asheville, NC

June 28 – Morgantown, WV

June 30 – Paw Paw, MI

July 1 – Toledo, OH

July 2 – Akron, OH

July 3 – Garwood, NJ

July 5 – Ottawa, ON

July 7 – South Burlington, VT

July 8 – Woodstock, NY

July 9 – Hampton, NH

July 10 – Amityville, NY

July 11 – Buffalo, NY

August 21 – Colorado Springs, CO

August 22 – Fort Collins, CO

August 23 – Omaha, NE

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