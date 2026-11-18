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One of the best documentations of ska is being re-released! On February 5, 2027 via Chrysalis Records, Dance Craze: The Best of British Ska…Live! will release a new 2CD/Blu-ray Collector’s Edition alongside a 45th Anniversary Half-Speed Master of the original soundtrack on vinyl. The movie and soundtrack features The Specials, Madness, The Selecter, The Beat, Bad Manners and The Bodysnatchers onstage at the height of Britain’s 2 Tone explosion.



Recorded at various venues throughout 1980 and originally released in 1981, Dance Craze puts listeners and viewers in the middle of a scene that fused Jamaican ska with the urgency of punk and new wave. From The Specials’ “Too Much Too Young” and The Selecter’s “On My Radio” to The Beat’s “Mirror in the Bathroom” and Madness’ “One Step Beyond,” these performances capture the bands’ rhythmic drive, sharp songwriting and electric connection with their audiences.

The original film and its accompanying soundtrack preserved a defining moment in the 2 Tone movement, whose music and visual identity carried a message of racial unity amid the social tensions of late-1970s and early-1980s Britain. Directed by Joe Massot and filmed by cinematographer Joe Dunton, Dance Craze brought the scene’s sound, style and onstage intensity to audiences beyond the clubs. More than four decades later, the film and album remain vivid documents of the era and an entry point for listeners discovering these bands.

The Collector’s Edition features the full 27-song remastered film soundtrack across two CDs, alongside a Blu-ray containing the film restored and remastered by the British Film Institute (BFI) from the original 70mm materials. The restoration was approved and overseen by Dunton, with audio overseen by 2 Tone founder Jerry Dammers.

Blu-ray extras include performances of “Carry Go Bring Come” by The Selecter; “One Step Beyond” and “Night Boat to Cairo” by Madness; and “Do Nothing” and “Enjoy Yourself” by The Specials, plus a film restoration demonstration.

Packaged in a DVD-sized mediabook, the set includes a 20-page booklet featuring previously unseen images of memorabilia and carries a suggested U.S. retail price of $39.98.

Pre-order the Collector’s Edition: https://ffm.to/dancecraze27

Arriving the same day, the 45th Anniversary Half-Speed Master presents the original 15-track Dance Craze soundtrack across two 180-gram black vinyl LPs playing at 45 RPM.

Mastered and cut at half-speed by Miles Showell at Abbey Road Studios using the original production tapes, and approved by Dammers, the edition follows previous anniversary half-speed releases of The Specials and More Specials. Packaging includes a wide-spine sleeve, poster insert and bellyband.

Together, the two editions offer complementary ways to experience Dance Craze: the original soundtrack’s concentrated rush and the complete concert film’s immersive portrait of British ska in motion.

CD 1

Nite Klub — The Specials

The Prince — Madness

Ne-Ne-Na-Na-Na-Na-Nu-Nu — Bad Manners

007 (Shanty Town) — The Bodysnatchers

Three Minute Hero — The Selecter

Ranking Full Stop — The Beat

Big Shot — The Beat

Concrete Jungle — The Specials

Swan Lake — Madness

Razor Blade Alley — Madness

Missing Words — The Selecter

Let’s Do Rock Steady — The Bodysnatchers

Lip Up Fatty — Bad Manners

CD 2

Madness — Madness

Too Much Too Young — The Specials

On My Radio — The Selecter

Easy Life — The Bodysnatchers

Rough Rider — The Beat

Man at C&A — The Specials

Inner City Violence — Bad Manners

Night Boat to Cairo — Madness

Twist and Crawl — The Beat

Wooly Bully — Bad Manners

Too Much Pressure — The Selecter

Mirror in the Bathroom — The Beat

One Step Beyond — Madness

Nite Klub Reprise — The Specials

Blu-ray

Complete concert film, featuring the performances listed above.

Bonus performances:

Carry Go Bring Come — The Selecter

One Step Beyond — Madness

Do Nothing — The Specials

Night Boat to Cairo — Madness

Enjoy Yourself — The Specials

Also includes a film restoration demonstration.

Dance Craze — 45th Anniversary Half-Speed Master

Release date: February 5, 2027

Format: 2LP, 180-gram black vinyl, cut at 45 RPM; wide-spine sleeve with poster insert and bellyband

Side 1

Concrete Jungle — The Specials

Mirror in the Bathroom — The Beat

Lip Up Fatty — Bad Manners

Razor Blade Alley — Madness

Side 2

Three Minute Hero — The Selecter

Easy Life — The Bodysnatchers

Big Shot — The Beat

One Step Beyond — Madness

Side 3

Ranking Full Stop — The Beat

Man at C&A — The Specials

Missing Words — The Selecter

Inner London Violence — Bad Manners

Side 4

Night Boat to Cairo — Madness

Too Much Pressure — The Selecter

Nite Klub — The Specials