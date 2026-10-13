Danielle Ponder Announces Everything Has Changed: The Tour
Music News | Oct 13th, 2026
Danielle Ponder has released her second full length album Everything Has Changed, which is the follow up to her amazing debut album Some Us Are Brave. She has also announced Everything Has Changed: The Tour for 2027. she’ll be playing The Foundry at The Fillmore in Philly on March 23rd and Bowery Ballroom in NYC on March 24th.
Tour Dates:
Feb 27, 2027
The Kessler Theater
Dallas, TX
Feb 28, 2027
The Heights Theater
Houston, TX
Mar 1, 2027
Antone’s Nightclub
Austin, TX
Mar 3, 2027
Valley Bar
Phoenix, AZ
Mar 4, 2027
Voodooo Room at House of Blues San Diego
San Diego, CA
Mar 5, 2027
Pacific Electric
Los Angeles, CA
Mar 7, 2027
The Independent
San Francisco, CA
Mar 9, 2027
Mississippi Studios
Portland, OR
Mar 10, 2027
Bottlerocket Social Hall
Seattle, WA
Mar 13, 2027
Urban Lounge
Salt Lake City, UT
Mar 14, 2027
Belly Up Aspen
Aspen, CO
Mar 15, 2027
Bluebird Theater
Denver, CO
Mar 17, 2027
Fine Line
Minneapolis, MN
Mar 19, 2027
Lincoln Hall
Chicago, IL
Mar 20, 2027
El Club
Detroit, MI
Mar 21, 2027
The Great Hall
Toronto, ON
Mar 23, 2027
The Foundry at The Fillmore
Philadelphia, PA
Mar 24, 2027
Bowery Ballroom
New York, NY
Mar 26, 2027
Anthology
Rochester, NY
Mar 27, 2027
Anthology
Rochester, NY
Mar 29, 2027
The Atlantis
Washington, DC
Mar 30, 2027
Neighborhood Theatre (Tap Room)
Charlotte, NC
Mar 31, 2027
The Basement East
Nashville, TN
Apr 1, 2027
The Loft at Center Stage Atlanta
Atlanta, GA
Presale is live now using code GARDEN at her website. General on-sale starts this Friday at 10:00 AM local.