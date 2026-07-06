Danny Elfman Announces 2026 Fall Tour In Support Of Forthcoming New Album
Music News | Jul 6th, 2026
Danny Elfman is heading back on the road this fall in support of a forthcoming new rock album. The legendary composer and former Oingo Boingo frontman announced a North American tour that kicks off September 7 at the Aragon Ballroom in Chicago. New York Summer Stage on September 15th was leaked from Summer Stage few months ago but playing Philly at the Met on September 16th as well!
Along the way, he’ll make stops in Detroit, Toronto, Boston, Silver Spring, San Francisco, and more, while also appearing at festivals including Shaky Knees, Louder Than Life, and Aftershock.
Fans can expect a career-spanning set featuring songs from his upcoming album, tracks from 2021’s Big Mess, Oingo Boingo favorites, and selections from his solo catalog. Outdoor festival appearances will also include music from Elfman’s iconic film and television scores backed by an orchestra and choir, while the headlining indoor shows will focus on his rock material. Band members include Nili Brosh on guitar (Dethklok), Robin Finck on guitar (Nine Inch Nails, Guns N’ Roses), Josh Freese on drums (Nine Inch Nails, Foo Fighters), and Matt McJunkins on Bass (A Perfect Circle, Eagles of Death Metal).
Ticket presales begin July 8 at 10 a.m. local time, with the general on sale starting July 10 at 10 a.m. local time. Visit Danny Elfman’s official website for ticket information.
Danny Elfman 2026 Tour Dates
Sept. 7, Chicago, IL, Aragon Ballroom
Sept. 9, Detroit, MI, Fox Theatre
Sept. 10, Toronto, ON, History
Sept. 12, Boston, MA, MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Sept. 14, Silver Spring, MD, The Fillmore Silver Spring
Sept. 15, New York, NY, SummerStage
Sept. 16, Philadelphia, PA, The Met Philadelphia
Sept. 18, Atlanta, GA, Shaky Knees Festival
Sept. 20, Louisville, KY, Louder Than Life Festival
Oct. 3, San Francisco, CA, The Masonic
Oct. 4, Sacramento, CA, Aftershock Festival