Danny Elfman Announces 2026 Fall Tour In Support Of Forthcoming New Album

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Danny Elfman is heading back on the road this fall in support of a forthcoming new rock album. The legendary composer and former Oingo Boingo frontman announced a North American tour that kicks off September 7 at the Aragon Ballroom in Chicago. New York Summer Stage on September 15th was leaked from Summer Stage few months ago but playing Philly at the Met on September 16th as well!



Along the way, he’ll make stops in Detroit, Toronto, Boston, Silver Spring, San Francisco, and more, while also appearing at festivals including Shaky Knees, Louder Than Life, and Aftershock.

Fans can expect a career-spanning set featuring songs from his upcoming album, tracks from 2021’s Big Mess, Oingo Boingo favorites, and selections from his solo catalog. Outdoor festival appearances will also include music from Elfman’s iconic film and television scores backed by an orchestra and choir, while the headlining indoor shows will focus on his rock material. Band members include Nili Brosh on guitar (Dethklok), Robin Finck on guitar (Nine Inch Nails, Guns N’ Roses), Josh Freese on drums (Nine Inch Nails, Foo Fighters), and Matt McJunkins on Bass (A Perfect Circle, Eagles of Death Metal).

Ticket presales begin July 8 at 10 a.m. local time, with the general on sale starting July 10 at 10 a.m. local time. Visit Danny Elfman’s official website for ticket information.

Danny Elfman 2026 Tour Dates

Sept. 7, Chicago, IL, Aragon Ballroom

Sept. 9, Detroit, MI, Fox Theatre

Sept. 10, Toronto, ON, History

Sept. 12, Boston, MA, MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Sept. 14, Silver Spring, MD, The Fillmore Silver Spring

Sept. 15, New York, NY, SummerStage

Sept. 16, Philadelphia, PA, The Met Philadelphia

Sept. 18, Atlanta, GA, Shaky Knees Festival

Sept. 20, Louisville, KY, Louder Than Life Festival

Oct. 3, San Francisco, CA, The Masonic

Oct. 4, Sacramento, CA, Aftershock Festival