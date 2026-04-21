Diesel Boy Celebrating 30 Years of Cock Rock with Full Album Tour

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The California skate punk vets Diesel Boy just announced a 2026 tour celebrating 30 years of their debut album Cock Rock, and they’re planning to play the whole thing front-to-back at every show.



This will actually be the first time the band has ever played the album in full live, which is kind of wild considering how long it’s been around. Expect the full record plus a bunch of other fan favorites sprinkled in.

Frontman Dave Lake summed it up:

“Ah, the ’90s. Wallet chains, long sideburns, giant pant leg. Cock Rock was our first record, the first release on Fat Wreck imprint Honest Don’s, and, we’d argue, the first in the hearts of many of our fans. Not enough firsts? These shows will also be the first time we’ve ever played it front to back. Many of these songs haven’t been played live in ages and we’ve been having a blast relearning them, while deeply regretting putting that many stops and starts into them.”

After laying low for years, Diesel Boy made a comeback in 2023 with Gets Old, and have been steadily getting back into the swing of touring—including festival stops like Punk Rock Holiday and Pouzza Fest. Now they’re leaning fully into both the nostalgia and the momentum.

First Round of Dates

June 4 – Eugene, OR – John Henry’s

June 5 – Yakima, WA – Bearded Monkey

June 6 – Tacoma, WA – Airport Tavern

June 7 – Portland, OR – Twilight Cafe & Bar

July 19 – Bellingham, WA – Fourth Corner Punk Fest

More dates are expected later this year, so if your city’s missing, don’t panic yet.

Stay up to date at www.diesel-boy.com

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