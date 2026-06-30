Dinosaur Jr Announce New Album For August 28th

Photo by Jeff Fowler. Image used with permission for news and review purposes

Dinosaur Jr. are back with a brand new album. The legendary alternative rock trio announced There Near, arriving August 28th via Jagjaguwar. Along with the announcement comes the first single, “Several Got Away,” which is available now alongside a new music video directed by Guy Kozak. The band also revealed a fall North American tour that will hit cities across the US, including Los Angeles, Seattle, Austin, and more.



There Near marks the band’s sixth studio album since the classic lineup reunited two decades ago. Recorded over the course of a year at Amherst’s Bisquiteen Studio, the album features the core trio of J Mascis, Lou Barlow, and Murph, with additional piano and organ from Ken Mauri. Pre-order now!

Next month, Dinosaur Jr. will embark on a tour throughout the East Coast, South, and Midwest. Today’s newly announced tour finds them making stops in major cities including Los Angeles, Seattle, Austin, and more. Tickets on sale now!

There Near Tracklist

1. Several Got Away

2. No Friends

3. Everything At Once

4. Take Me With You

5. Blowin’ Up

6. Gone Off

7. Clam Along

8. Walk Me Back

9. Read The Room

10. Put It Down

11. No One’s Ready

Dinosaur Jr. Tour Dates

Fri. July 10 – Kingston, NY @ Ulster Performing Arts Center +

Sat. July 11 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall +

Sun. July 12 – Hammondsport, NY @ Point of the Bluff Vineyards +

Tue. July 14 – Richmond, VA @ Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden +

Thu. July 16 – Wilmington, NC @ Greenfield Lake Amphitheater +

Fri. July 17 – Asheville, NC @ Hellbender by The Orange Peel +

Sat. July 18 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern +

Mon. July 20 – Knoxville, TN @ Tennessee Theatre +

Tue. July 21 – Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company +

Wed. July 22 – Louisville, KY @ Iroquois Amphitheater +

Fri. July 24 – Lansing, MI @ Grewal Hall

Sat. July 25 – Fishers, IN @ Nickel Plate District Amphitheater +

Sun. July 26 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! +

Tue. July 28 – St. Louis, MO @ The Factory +

Thu. July 30 – Davenport, IA @ Capitol Theatre +

Fri. July 31 – West Des Moines, IA @ Val Air Ballroom +

Sat. Aug. 1 – Omaha, NE @ Astro Theater +

Fri. Oct. 9 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl*

Sat. Oct. 10 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre*

Sun. Oct. 11 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up*

Thu. Oct. 15 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues*

Fri. Oct. 16 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether*

Sun. Oct. 18 – San Francisco, CA @ The Castro Theatre*

Tue. Oct. 20 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades*

Thu. Oct. 22 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall*

Fri. Oct. 23 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune*

Sat. Oct. 24 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune*

Mon. Oct. 26 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Complex*

Thu. Oct. 29 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre*

Fri. Oct. 30 – Fort Collins, CO @ Washington’s*

Mon. Nov. 2 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater*

Wed. Nov. 4 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues*

Thu. Nov. 5 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s*

Fri. Nov. 6 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger*

Sat. Nov. 7 – New Orleans, LA @ Tipitina’s*

+ co-headline with Band of Horses

* w/ special guest Stef Chura