Dropkick Murphys Announce 2027 St. Patrick’s Day Tour

Image used with permission for news purposes.

The Dropkick Murphys have announced their annual St. Patrick’s Day tour again! Support will be with Home Front and Spiritual Cramp opening every show. The run kicks off February 5th in Albuquerque and works its way across the U.S. and Canada before wrapping up in Maine on March 11th.



There are a couple of two-night stops along the way, including Winnipeg and Quebec City, plus a hometown Boston show that’s still to be announced. And yes, the tour makes a stop at The Queen in Wilmington, Delaware on March 8th.

The presale starts tomorrow at 10 a.m. local time (visit their social for the code), while the general onsale begins Friday at 10 a.m.

02/05 – Albuquerque, NM – Revel Entertainment Center

02/06 – Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre

02/07 – San Diego, CA – The Sound

02/09 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues

02/10 – Sacramento, CA – Channel 24

02/12 – Vancouver, BC – PNE Forum

02/13 – Penticton, BC – Penticton Trade & Convention Centre

02/14 – Calgary, AB – Grey Eagle

02/16 – Edmonton, AB – Edmonton Convention Centre

02/17 – Saskatoon, SK – SaskTel Centre

02/18 – Winnipeg, MB – Burton Cummings Theatre

02/19 – Winnipeg, MB – Burton Cummings Theatre

02/21 – Green Bay, WI – Epic Event Center

02/22 – Fort Wayne, IN – Clyde Theatre

02/23 – Lexington, KY – The Rail

02/24 – Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live at 20 Monroe

02/26 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore

02/27 – London, ON – London Music Hall

03/01 – Toronto, ON – Rebel

03/02 – Ottawa, ON – History

03/03 – Quebec City, QC – Capitole Theatre

03/04 – Quebec City, QC – Capitole Theatre

03/05 – Montreal, QC – L’Olympia

03/07 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount

03/08 – Wilmington, DE – The Queen

03/10 – Springfield, MA – MassMutual Center

03/11 – Portland, ME – State Theatre

Boston hometown shows TBA.