Dropkick Murphys Announce 2027 St. Patrick’s Day Tour
Music News | Sep 29th, 2026
The Dropkick Murphys have announced their annual St. Patrick’s Day tour again! Support will be with Home Front and Spiritual Cramp opening every show. The run kicks off February 5th in Albuquerque and works its way across the U.S. and Canada before wrapping up in Maine on March 11th.
There are a couple of two-night stops along the way, including Winnipeg and Quebec City, plus a hometown Boston show that’s still to be announced. And yes, the tour makes a stop at The Queen in Wilmington, Delaware on March 8th.
The presale starts tomorrow at 10 a.m. local time (visit their social for the code), while the general onsale begins Friday at 10 a.m.
02/05 – Albuquerque, NM – Revel Entertainment Center
02/06 – Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre
02/07 – San Diego, CA – The Sound
02/09 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues
02/10 – Sacramento, CA – Channel 24
02/12 – Vancouver, BC – PNE Forum
02/13 – Penticton, BC – Penticton Trade & Convention Centre
02/14 – Calgary, AB – Grey Eagle
02/16 – Edmonton, AB – Edmonton Convention Centre
02/17 – Saskatoon, SK – SaskTel Centre
02/18 – Winnipeg, MB – Burton Cummings Theatre
02/19 – Winnipeg, MB – Burton Cummings Theatre
02/21 – Green Bay, WI – Epic Event Center
02/22 – Fort Wayne, IN – Clyde Theatre
02/23 – Lexington, KY – The Rail
02/24 – Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live at 20 Monroe
02/26 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore
02/27 – London, ON – London Music Hall
03/01 – Toronto, ON – Rebel
03/02 – Ottawa, ON – History
03/03 – Quebec City, QC – Capitole Theatre
03/04 – Quebec City, QC – Capitole Theatre
03/05 – Montreal, QC – L’Olympia
03/07 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount
03/08 – Wilmington, DE – The Queen
03/10 – Springfield, MA – MassMutual Center
03/11 – Portland, ME – State Theatre
Boston hometown shows TBA.