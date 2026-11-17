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Durand Jones & The Indications and The Teskey Brothers have announced a co-headline tour for this summer. The tour starts at July 9th at Freedom Mobile Arch in Vancouver, BC and will finish up on July 27th at BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! in Brooklyn, NY. The tour will also have special guest Steph Strings as well.



Sign up for presale access here before it begins tomorrow, 11/18 at 10am local. General on-sale starts Friday, 11/20 at 10am local.

July 9 – Freedom Mobile Arch, Vancouver, BC

July 10 – Remlinger Farms, Carnation, WA

July 11 – McMenamins Edgefield, Portland, OR

July 14 – Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort and Casino, Reno, NV

July 15 – Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley, Berkeley, CA

July 16 – Santa Barbara Bowl, Santa Barbara, CA

July 17 – Kia Forum, Inglewood, CA

July 18 – Gallagher Square at Petco Park, San Diego, CA

July 20 – The Mission Ballroom, Denver, CO

July 22 – The Salt Shed Outdoors, Chicago, IL

July 23 – Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park, Indianapolis, IN

July 24 – Stage AE Outdoors, Pittsburgh, PA

July 25 – RBC Amphitheatre, Toronto, ON

July 27 – BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn!, Brooklyn, NY