Edna’s Goldfish Reuniting For Shows in December 2026

Photo by Bryan Kremkau

Long Island ska band Edna’s Goldfish have been teasing some news for fans and now we finally know what’s going on! They will be reuniting to play some shows in December 2026. The last time the band got back together was in 2012 at Gramercy Theatre for Skalapalooza so yeah, it’s been awhile.



Edna’s Goldfish will play an early show at Crossroads in Garwood, NJ, doors open at 12 and show starts at 1pm. What is this a Moon Records showcase matinee at Wetlands? Ticket link

then the next night they will play Gramercy Theatre in NYc on December 20th. Show starts at 730pm. Ticket link

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10!