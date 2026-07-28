Eli Paperboy Reed Playing The Listening Booth in Lewes, Delaware on October 9th

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Retro soul artist Eli Paperboy Reed is releasing a new album called Getting There, which will be released on September 11th. To celebrate the new album, Eli will be playing an intimate solo show in Lewes, Delaware at the Listening Booth.



You’ll hear new & old material, hear some stories and I’m sure some covers as well. If you’re a fan of soul, blues, Americana and old r&B you’re in for a treat! You can buy tickets now here.

You can pre-order the new album and follow for details about Eli at his website.

Besides playing in Lewes, Delaware, he’ll play some select shows in the country before heading over to Europe.

Sep. 18 2026

Grand Ole Opry House

Nashville, TN

Sep. 25 2026

Brooklyn Bowl

Brooklyn, NY

Oct. 02 2026

Regattabar

Cambridge, MA

Oct. 03 2026

Narrows Center For The Arts

Fall River, MA

Oct. 09 2026

The Listening Booth

Lewes, DE

Oct. 31 2026

Teatro Circo Murcia

Murcia, Spain

Nov. 01 2026

Babylon Club Madrid

Madrid, Spain

Nov. 02 2026

Loco Club

Valencia, Spain

Nov. 03 2026

Dabadaba

Donostia-san Sebastián, Spain

Nov. 06 2026

Poppodium Volt

Sittard, Netherlands

Nov. 07 2026

TakeRoot Music Festival 2026

Groningen, Netherlands

Nov. 08 2026

Mezz

Breda, Netherlands

Mar. 09 2027

Brudenell Social Club

Leeds, United Kingdom

Mar. 10 2027

Metronome

Nottingham, United Kingdom

Mar. 11 2027

The Fleece

Bristol, United Kingdom

Mar. 12 2027

229

London, United Kingdom