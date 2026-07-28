Eli Paperboy Reed Playing The Listening Booth in Lewes, Delaware on October 9th
Music News | Jul 28th, 2026
Retro soul artist Eli Paperboy Reed is releasing a new album called Getting There, which will be released on September 11th. To celebrate the new album, Eli will be playing an intimate solo show in Lewes, Delaware at the Listening Booth.
You’ll hear new & old material, hear some stories and I’m sure some covers as well. If you’re a fan of soul, blues, Americana and old r&B you’re in for a treat! You can buy tickets now here.
You can pre-order the new album and follow for details about Eli at his website.
Besides playing in Lewes, Delaware, he’ll play some select shows in the country before heading over to Europe.
Sep. 18 2026
Grand Ole Opry House
Nashville, TN
Sep. 25 2026
Brooklyn Bowl
Brooklyn, NY
Oct. 02 2026
Regattabar
Cambridge, MA
Oct. 03 2026
Narrows Center For The Arts
Fall River, MA
Oct. 09 2026
The Listening Booth
Lewes, DE
Oct. 31 2026
Teatro Circo Murcia
Murcia, Spain
Nov. 01 2026
Babylon Club Madrid
Madrid, Spain
Nov. 02 2026
Loco Club
Valencia, Spain
Nov. 03 2026
Dabadaba
Donostia-san Sebastián, Spain
Nov. 06 2026
Poppodium Volt
Sittard, Netherlands
Nov. 07 2026
TakeRoot Music Festival 2026
Groningen, Netherlands
Nov. 08 2026
Mezz
Breda, Netherlands
Mar. 09 2027
Brudenell Social Club
Leeds, United Kingdom
Mar. 10 2027
Metronome
Nottingham, United Kingdom
Mar. 11 2027
The Fleece
Bristol, United Kingdom
Mar. 12 2027
229
London, United Kingdom