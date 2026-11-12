Flatfoot 56 Return With Their First Single in Four Years

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Flatfoot 56 share the video for their new single “The Perks,” their first new music in four years, ahead of the single’s release Friday, November 13, via Pirates Press Records. They also have a few shows with Mustard Plug and the Tossers as well.



Founding brothers Tobin Bawinkel and Kyle Bawinkel are joined by bagpiper and mandolin player Josh Robieson, returning for the first time since 2010, and new members guitarist Johnny Hamlin and drummer Dan Alfonsi.

The band’s last release was a 2022 split EP with The Rumjacks on ABC Records. Before that came seven albums, including 2002’s debut Rumble of 56, fan favorite Knuckles Up in 2004, Black Thorn in 2010, and the crowdfunded Odd Boat in 2017, plus 2018’s acoustic The Vancouver Sessions. “The Perks” opens a new chapter for Flatfoot 56 on Pirates Press Records, with a full-length to follow in spring 2027.

Singer and guitarist Tobin Bawinkel said:

“Our effort in everything we do is to write songs that express people’s voices and stories that are not often expressed. We always try to invite everybody into the experience. This is the nature of Celtic music, and it’s what we love. The new track carries this mindset well.” “This song was written to give the listener a sneak peek into what it’s like to play music and sacrifice regular life in order to pursue creative expression. It is often a lifestyle of great ups and downs. We often dedicate this song at our shows to all those in the crowd who have ever been in a band or offered a piece of their creativity for the world to experience. It’s a hard and vulnerable thing to do, and we just wanted to say that we see you and we need you. Let’s be human. Let’s create.”

Upcoming Tour Dates

11/25 – Chicago, IL – Chop Shop (w/ The Tossers)

12/05 – Hamtramck, MI – Small’s

12/26 – Grand Rapids, MI – The Intersection (w/ Mustard Plug)