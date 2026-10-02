Fontaines D.C. Announce 2027 North American Tour

Image used with permission for review purposes.

Following two sold-out headline shows in New York and Los Angeles last month, Fontaines D.C. have announced a North American tour next year in support of their highly-anticipated new album Dopamine Chamber.



The tour begins in spring, kicking off in Boston on April 23rd with stops in Philadelphia, Chicago, Seattle, San Francisco, and more, before returning in the fall for a second leg that includes Toronto (Scotiabank Arena), Washington, DC (Merriweather Post Pavilion), Nashville, New York (Forest Hills Stadium), Colorado (Red Rocks Amphitheatre), and a closing night in Los Angeles (Kia Forum) on October 15th.

Fans can sign up for pre-sale tickets here https://www.fontainesdc.com/pages/northamerica2027. Pre-sale sign-up is open until 6:00pm ET on Monday, October 5th, with pre-sale tickets available from 10:00am local time on Tuesday, October 6th. General on-sale starts at 10:00am local time on Friday, October 9th.

FONTAINES D.C. NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES 2027

Friday April 23rd – MGM Music Hall at Fenway – Boston, MA*

Saturday April 24th – Skyline Stage at the Mann – Philadelphia, PA*

Tuesday April 27th – Fox Theatre – Detroit, MI*

Wednesday April 28th – The Salt Shed – Chicago, IL*

Friday April 30th – Landmark Credit Union Live – Milwaukee, WI*

Saturday May 1st – The Armory – Minneapolis, MN*

Wednesday May 5th – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre – Vancouver, BC*

Saturday May 8th – WAMU Theater – Seattle, WA*

Tuesday May 11th – Channel 24 – Sacramento, CA*

Wednesday May 12th – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium – San Francisco, CA*

Friday September 24th – KEMBA! Live Outdoor – Columbus, OH^

Sunday September 26th – Scotiabank Arena – Toronto, ON^

Tuesday September 28th – Forest Hills Stadium – Queens, NY^

Thursday September 30th – Merriweather Post Pavilion – Columbia, MD^

Tuesday October 5th – The Pinnacle – Nashville, TN^

Thursday October 7th – Hellbender – Asheville, NC^

Friday October 8th – Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park – Atlanta, GA^

Wednesday October 13th – Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO^

Friday October 15h – Kia Forum – Inglewood, CA^

* With Westside Cowboy

^ With Iceage