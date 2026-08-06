Former Zebrahead Frontman Matty Lewis Returns With Rocketsuite Rogue Debut Album

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Former Zebrahead frontman Matty Lewis is back with a new band, Rocketsuite Rogue. The group’s debut album, Hello, Apocalypse!, arrives August 21th via Double Helix Records.



The album mixes melodic punk rock, big hooks, and a healthy dose of emo influence while tackling themes of resilience, hope, and surviving life’s darker moments. Judging by the first couple of singles, Lewis hasn’t lost his knack for writing catchy, singalong choruses.

Produced by Cameron Webb (Pennywise, Motörhead, NOFX), Hello, Apocalypse! serves as a fresh start for Lewis after spending years fronting Zebrahead and touring the world. Rocketsuite Rogue keeps one foot planted in energetic punk rock while adding a more personal and emotional edge to the songwriting. Two singles, “Our Last Parade” and another preview from the album, are already available to give fans a taste of what’s coming.

Hello, Apocalypse! is due out on August 21, 2026 through Double Helix Records. Fans of Zebrahead, melodic punk, and hook-filled anthems should definitely keep this one on their radar.