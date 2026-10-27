Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls Announce Last Evenings Tour
Music News | Oct 27th, 2026
Frank Turner will be bringing his Last Evenings tour to his favorite cities with friends Skinny Lister & Beans on Toast. This will be the last tour for Frank for the foreseeable future so get out there to see the man one more time. Tickets go on sale at 10am local time on Friday.
Tour Dates
Mar 05 Anaheim, CA House of Blues
Mar 06 Berkeley, CA The UC Theatre
Mar 08 Portland, OR Roseland Theater
Mar 09 Portland, OR Roseland Theater
Mar 10 Vancouver, BC Commodore Ballroom
Mar 12 Seattle, WA Moore Theatre
Mar 13 Boise, ID Knitting Factory
Mar 14 Salt Lake City, UT The Depot
Mar 17 Denver, CO Summit Music Hall
Mar 18 Denver, CO Summit Music Hall
Mar 19 Colorado Springs, CO The Black Sheep
Mar 20 Colorado Springs, CO The Black Sheep
Mar 22 Austin, TX Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
Mar 24 Phoenix, AZ The Van Buren
Mar 25 San Diego, CA House of Blues
Mar 27 Las Vegas, NV House of Blues
Mar 28 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern
Apr 30 Montreal, QC MTELUS
May 01 Toronto, ON History
May 04 Detroit, MI St. Andrew’s Hall
May 06 Chicago, IL House of Blues
May 07 Chicago, IL House of Blues
May 08 Minneapolis, MN The Fillmore
May 10 Cincinnati, OH Bogart’s
May 11 Cleveland, OH House of Blues
May 13 Boston, MA House of Blues
May 14 Boston, MA House of Blues
May 15 Asbury Park, NJ The Stone Pony Summer Stage
May 16 McKees Rocks, PA Roxian Theatre
May 18 Silver Spring, MD The Fillmore
May 19 New York, NY Irving Plaza
May 20 New York, NY Irving Plaza
Europe
Oct 07 Tilburg, Netherlands 013 Poppodium
Oct 09 Cologne, Germany E-Werk
Oct 10 Cologne, Germany E-Werk
Oct 12 Hannover, Germany Capitol
Oct 14 Hamburg, Germany Große Freiheit 36
Oct 15 Hamburg, Germany Große Freiheit 36
Oct 17 Berlin, Germany Columbiahalle
Oct 19 Munich, Germany Tonhalle
Oct 20 Munich, Germany Tonhalle
Oct 22 Wiesbaden, Germany Schlachthof
Oct 23 Stuttgart, Germany LKA Longhorn
Oct 25 Zurich, Switzerland Halle 622
Oct 26 Paris, France Alhambra
Lost Evenings X – London, UK
Nov 04 OVO Wembley Arena
Nov 05 OVO Wembley Arena
Nov 06 OVO Wembley Arena
Nov 07 OVO Wembley Arena