Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls Announce Last Evenings Tour

Image used with permission for news purposes.

Frank Turner will be bringing his Last Evenings tour to his favorite cities with friends Skinny Lister & Beans on Toast. This will be the last tour for Frank for the foreseeable future so get out there to see the man one more time. Tickets go on sale at 10am local time on Friday.



Tour Dates

Mar 05 Anaheim, CA House of Blues

Mar 06 Berkeley, CA The UC Theatre

Mar 08 Portland, OR Roseland Theater

Mar 09 Portland, OR Roseland Theater

Mar 10 Vancouver, BC Commodore Ballroom

Mar 12 Seattle, WA Moore Theatre

Mar 13 Boise, ID Knitting Factory

Mar 14 Salt Lake City, UT The Depot

Mar 17 Denver, CO Summit Music Hall

Mar 18 Denver, CO Summit Music Hall

Mar 19 Colorado Springs, CO The Black Sheep

Mar 20 Colorado Springs, CO The Black Sheep

Mar 22 Austin, TX Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

Mar 24 Phoenix, AZ The Van Buren

Mar 25 San Diego, CA House of Blues

Mar 27 Las Vegas, NV House of Blues

Mar 28 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern

Apr 30 Montreal, QC MTELUS

May 01 Toronto, ON History

May 04 Detroit, MI St. Andrew’s Hall

May 06 Chicago, IL House of Blues

May 07 Chicago, IL House of Blues

May 08 Minneapolis, MN The Fillmore

May 10 Cincinnati, OH Bogart’s

May 11 Cleveland, OH House of Blues

May 13 Boston, MA House of Blues

May 14 Boston, MA House of Blues

May 15 Asbury Park, NJ The Stone Pony Summer Stage

May 16 McKees Rocks, PA Roxian Theatre

May 18 Silver Spring, MD The Fillmore

May 19 New York, NY Irving Plaza

May 20 New York, NY Irving Plaza

Europe

Oct 07 Tilburg, Netherlands 013 Poppodium

Oct 09 Cologne, Germany E-Werk

Oct 10 Cologne, Germany E-Werk

Oct 12 Hannover, Germany Capitol

Oct 14 Hamburg, Germany Große Freiheit 36

Oct 15 Hamburg, Germany Große Freiheit 36

Oct 17 Berlin, Germany Columbiahalle

Oct 19 Munich, Germany Tonhalle

Oct 20 Munich, Germany Tonhalle

Oct 22 Wiesbaden, Germany Schlachthof

Oct 23 Stuttgart, Germany LKA Longhorn

Oct 25 Zurich, Switzerland Halle 622

Oct 26 Paris, France Alhambra

Lost Evenings X – London, UK

Nov 04 OVO Wembley Arena

Nov 05 OVO Wembley Arena

Nov 06 OVO Wembley Arena

Nov 07 OVO Wembley Arena