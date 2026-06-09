Freddy Jones Band Playing An Acoustic Show at Listening Booth on July 12th

Photo courtesy of Freddy Jones Band

90s roots rock band Freddy Jones Band are having a bit of an resurgence since their 1993 song “In A Daydream” was picked by NASA to play to the astronauts aboard Artemis II. Pretty cool! Well, the band will be coming to Lewes, Delaware at the Listening Booth on Sunday July 12th and playing an acoustic show. TICKETS ARE ON SALE NOW! The show is barely a month away so act quick to fill the room up!



Besides playing the Listening Booth, Freddy Jones Band released an updated version of In A Daydream, watch below:

Other dates the band is playing this Summer:

June 12, 2026 – Denver, CO – The Federal Theatre (with Chris Stake) – 7:00 PM

June 19, 2026 – Winnetka, IL – Winnetka Music Festival – 5:30 PM

June 27, 2026 – Milwaukee, WI – Summerfest – 7:30 PM

July 4, 2026 – Lake Forest, IL – Lake Forest Festival & Fireworks – 8:30 PM

July 12, 2026 – Lewes, DE – The Listening Booth

July 14, 2026 – New York, NY – Sony Hall (with The Samples) – 8:00 PM

July 16, 2026 – Avon, CO – Beaver Creek Village – 5:30 PM

July 18, 2026 – Elmhurst, IL – Undisclosed Venue – 7:00 PM

July 25, 2026 – Annapolis, MD – Rams Head Tavern (with Chris Stake) – 7:00 PM

July 26, 2026 – Richmond, VA – The Tin Pan – 7:00 PM