GA-20 and Charlie Musselwhite Team Up for ‘Blues Now,’ Share New Single “I’ll Change My Style”

Image used with permission for news and review purposes

GA-20 is keeping the blues rolling with some legendary company and teaming up with blues harmonica icon Charlie Musselwhite for Blues Now, a new collaborative album arriving July 31 via New West Records.



The 10-track release was recorded live at Rare Signals in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and mixes GA-20’s raw, old-school sound with Musselwhite’s unmistakable vocals and harmonica. If you’ve heard the previously released tracks “Crazy Love” or “I Can’t Hold Out,” you already know this isn’t just a nostalgia trip—it’s two generations of blues musicians having a blast together.

The latest preview, “I’ll Change My Style,” is streaming now and leans into the crossover between Chicago blues and classic country. The album features songs connected to artists Musselwhite knew during his early Chicago days, while GA-20 adds the gritty energy that’s helped the band rack up multiple No. 1 and No. 2 albums on the Billboard Blues chart over the last few years.

GA-20 will spend the rest of 2026 on the road with festival appearances, European dates, shows supporting Devon Allman, and several performances alongside Musselwhite. Blues Now will be available digitally, on CD, and on vinyl, with several limited-edition colored pressings available through select retailers and the band’s online store.

BLUES NOW TRACK LISTING:

1. Crazy Love

2. I Can’t Hold Out

3. I’ll Change My Style

4. Big Stars Falling

5. Universal Rock

6. The Blues Never Die

7. Strange Land

8. Stroll Out West

9. Short Dress Woman

10. Cristo Redentor

Tour Dates

July (Europe)

July 3 – Cazorla, Spain

July 4 – Madrid, Spain

July 10 – Åmål, Sweden

July 11 – Oslo, Norway

August (U.S.)

Aug. 14 – Homer, NY*

Aug. 15 – Lake Placid, NY*

Aug. 16 – Lewiston, NY*

Aug. 18 – Ann Arbor, MI*

Aug. 20 – Bayfield, WI*

Aug. 22 – Norwich, NY^

Aug. 23 – Minneapolis, MN*

Aug. 25 – Davenport, IA*

Aug. 26 – Bloomington, IL*

Aug. 27 – Three Oaks, MI*

Aug. 28 – Brookfield, WI*

Aug. 29 – St. Charles, IL*

Aug. 30 – Louisville, KY*

September

Sept. 5 – North Stonington, CT+

Sept. 19 – Telluride, CO^

Sept. 24 – Portsmouth, NH^

Sept. 26 – Fall River, MA^

Sept. 30 – Prague, Czech Republic

October (Europe & UK)

Oct. 2 – Frederikshavn, Denmark

Oct. 3 – Silkeborg, Denmark

Oct. 6 – Kristianstad, Sweden

Oct. 7 – Malmö, Sweden

Oct. 8 – Stockholm, Sweden

Oct. 9 – Söderhamn, Sweden

Oct. 10 – Ljusdal, Sweden

Oct. 11 – Borlänge, Sweden

Oct. 14 – Tampere, Finland

Oct. 15 – Helsinki, Finland

Oct. 16 – Turku, Finland

Oct. 17 – Oulu, Finland

Oct. 20 – Leeds, UK

Oct. 21 – Edinburgh, UK

Oct. 22 – Chester, UK

Oct. 23 – London, UK

Oct. 24 – Faversham, UK

Oct. 30 – Paris, France

November (U.S.)

Nov. 7 – Tucson, AZ

Nov. 8 – Santa Fe, NM

Nov. 10 – Dallas, TX

Nov. 11 – Austin, TX

Nov. 12 – Houston, TX

Nov. 13 – New Orleans, LA

Nov. 14 – Biloxi, MS

Nov. 17 – Orlando, FL

2027

Jan. 31 – Legendary Rhythm & Blues Cruise – Fort Lauderdale, FL^

* Supporting Devon Allman

^ GA-20 & Charlie Musselwhite together

+ Supporting Los Lobos