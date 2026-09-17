Hans Zimmer Live: The Next Level North American Tour Announced!

Photo courtesy of hanszimmerlive.com

Hans Zimmer and awesome live band have announced The Next Level tour! The tour will be reimagined for the stage, there will be new sound and production than the previous tour. Hearing Hans Zimmer’s iconic scores live is a once in a lifetime experience, especially for me.



Early access tickets go on sale September 24th before the general on-sale of tickets. You can register at the live site here.

Tour Dates:

February 17 2027 Hartford PeoplesBank Arena

February 19 2027 Belmont Park UBS Arena

February 21 2027 Newark Prudential Center

February 23 2027 Philadelphia Xfinity Mobile Arena

February 24 2027 Boston TD Garden

February 26 2027 Ottawa Canadian Tire Centre

February 28 2027 Quebec City Videotron Centre

March 2 2027 Hamilton TD Coliseum

March 3 2027 Detroit Little Caesars Arena

March 5 2027 Chicago United Center

March 7 2027 Cincinnati Heritage Bank Center

March 9 2027 Charlotte Spectrum Center

March 11 2027 Orlando Kia Center

March 13 2027 Miami Kaseya Center

March 14 2027 Tampa Benchmark International Arena

March 16 2027 Atlanta State Farm Arena

March 17 2027 Nashville Bridgestone Arena

March 19 2027 Kansas City T-Mobile Center

March 21 2027 Oklahoma City Paycom Center

March 22 2027 Fort Worth Dickies Arena

March 25 2027 Denver Ball Arena

March 27 2027 Salt Lake City Delta Center

March 30 2027 Phoenix Mortgage Matchup Center

April 1 2027 Los Angeles Crypto.com Arena

April 2 2027 Anaheim Honda Center

April 4 2027 San Francisco Chase Center

April 5 2027 Sacramento Golden 1 Center

April 8 2027 Vancouver Rogers Arena

April 9 2027 Seattle Climate Pledge Arena

April 11 2027 Portland Moda Center