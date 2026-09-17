Hans Zimmer Live: The Next Level North American Tour Announced!
Music News | Sep 17th, 2026
Hans Zimmer and awesome live band have announced The Next Level tour! The tour will be reimagined for the stage, there will be new sound and production than the previous tour. Hearing Hans Zimmer’s iconic scores live is a once in a lifetime experience, especially for me.
Early access tickets go on sale September 24th before the general on-sale of tickets. You can register at the live site here.
Tour Dates:
February 17 2027 Hartford PeoplesBank Arena
February 19 2027 Belmont Park UBS Arena
February 21 2027 Newark Prudential Center
February 23 2027 Philadelphia Xfinity Mobile Arena
February 24 2027 Boston TD Garden
February 26 2027 Ottawa Canadian Tire Centre
February 28 2027 Quebec City Videotron Centre
March 2 2027 Hamilton TD Coliseum
March 3 2027 Detroit Little Caesars Arena
March 5 2027 Chicago United Center
March 7 2027 Cincinnati Heritage Bank Center
March 9 2027 Charlotte Spectrum Center
March 11 2027 Orlando Kia Center
March 13 2027 Miami Kaseya Center
March 14 2027 Tampa Benchmark International Arena
March 16 2027 Atlanta State Farm Arena
March 17 2027 Nashville Bridgestone Arena
March 19 2027 Kansas City T-Mobile Center
March 21 2027 Oklahoma City Paycom Center
March 22 2027 Fort Worth Dickies Arena
March 25 2027 Denver Ball Arena
March 27 2027 Salt Lake City Delta Center
March 30 2027 Phoenix Mortgage Matchup Center
April 1 2027 Los Angeles Crypto.com Arena
April 2 2027 Anaheim Honda Center
April 4 2027 San Francisco Chase Center
April 5 2027 Sacramento Golden 1 Center
April 8 2027 Vancouver Rogers Arena
April 9 2027 Seattle Climate Pledge Arena
April 11 2027 Portland Moda Center