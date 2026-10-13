High Water Festival Announces 2027 Lineup

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South Carolina’s High Water Festival will return to North Charleston’s Riverfront Park on April 17-18, 2027. See 20 acts across two stages with no overlapping sets! I just hope with the way music festivals have been going, the name of the festival doesn’t bite them in the ass.



Artists set to perform at High Water 2027 include headliners multi-platinum musician Jack Johnson and Mt. Joy alongside Death Cab For Cutie, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, The Revivalists, The Head and the Heart, Ole 60, Congress the Band, Mat Kearney, Finn Wolfhard, GoldFord, West 22nd, Mo Lowda & The Humble, Alyssa Grace, Hazlett, Marlon Funaki, Penelope Road, Ax and the Hatchetmen, Angela Autumn, and Susannah Joffe.

High Water returns in 2027 following another banner year for the festival, which earned a 2026 Pollstar Award nomination for Music Festival of the Year (Global; Under 30K Attendance). The peer-voted industry recognition underscored High Water’s reputation for pairing thoughtfully curated lineups with an intimate waterfront setting and a distinctly Southern celebration of music, food and community.

The 2027 presale is THIS Thursday, October 15, from 10-11am ET! Sign up now HERE for a presale passcode to access special discounted pricing for 2-Day GA Tickets for ONE HOUR ONLY. 1-Day GA and all GA+, VIP & Platinum Tickets will go on sale at the same time. A public on sale will follow if tickets remain at 11am ET Thursday, October 15. To purchase tickets and for the full list of amenities, visit www.highwaterfest.com/tickets.