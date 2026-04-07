Howard Jones Announces Epic ’80s “Things Can Only Get Better Tour”

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This is the type of tour I can get behind, just wish it was closer to where I live. This summer is about to get a serious dose of ‘80s nostalgia! Howard Jones has announced the Things Can Only Get Better Tour, a stacked lineup featuring fellow UK hitmakers Wang Chung, The English Beat, and Modern English. The tour will also be hosted by Richard Blade of SiriusXM.



Unlike many package tours, all four artists will perform full sets, making this a true celebration of the decade’s biggest pop and new wave hits.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 10, with an artist presale beginning tomorrow and running through Thursday at 10am local time using the code BETTER2026. Tickets are available via Howard Jones’ official website.

The tour kicks off in California in July before making its way across the U.S. and into Canada in August.

Things Can Only Get Better Tour 2026 Dates:

July

19 – Napa, CA

20 – Saratoga, CA

21 – Paso Robles, CA

23 – Los Angeles, CA

24 – San Diego, CA

26 – Las Vegas, NV

29 – West Valley City, UT

30 – Greenwood Village, CO

August

1 – Council Bluffs, IA

4 – Austin, TX

5 – Grand Prairie, TX

7 – Indianapolis, IN

8 – Rochester Hills, MI

11 – Kettering, OH

12 – Lewiston, NY

14 – Atlantic City, NJ

15 – Washington, DC

19 – Boston, MA

20 – Wantagh, NY

21 – Holmdel, NJ

23 – Toronto, ON

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