Iron Maiden Announce 2027 North American Tour. Headlining Boardwalk Rock!

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Iron Maiden are returning to North America but more importantly, headlining one of the dates for Boardwalk Rock festival in Ocean City, Maryland (May 16)! This will be the first time seeing Maiden so i’m excited for this announcement…even though I don’t think they were supposed to announce their festival date. Oh that Eddie. The rest of the lineup for Boardwalk Rock will be announced next week.



Steve Harris said:

“As many of our fans know, Maiden were planning on taking a break from live performances in 2027, but we’ve been enjoying this last leg in the USA and Canada so much that we all had a chat and decided we should take the show to parts we missed, particularly the North West and South East. It just seems fair to our many fans there who have given us tremendous support for so many years. We can’t get everywhere but we can try! Also, we have always enjoyed playing the many great festivals that are in Europe and wanted to experience a couple more in the USA which we will do at the end of the tour in Columbus and Maryland. At festivals you are not just playing to your own fans so it’s always a challenge and we all love a challenge!”

Special Guests on the tour will be fellow Brits, Bullet for My Valentine who recently announced their new album ‘Social Apocalypse’ due out on March 19 2027. This tour will be the band’s first highly anticipated shows in North America since their co-headline tour with Trivium early last year. Rounding out this exciting all-British bill will be The Raven Age, who recently supported Maiden on several South and Central American shows. Not since 1983 has Maiden chosen a three-band British bill and this return to their roots suits this final celebration of their early years and their 50th Anniversary!

RUN FOR YOUR LIVES NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

APRIL 2027

14 Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome

16 Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

18 Portland, OR – Moda Center

20 Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre

22 Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

24 San Bernardino, CA – Glen Helen Amphitheater

26 Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

28 Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

MAY 2027

01 Tampa, FL – Benchmark International Arena

02 West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

05 Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre

07 Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

09 Hartford, CT – The Meadows Music Theatre

11 Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena

14 Columbus, OH – Sonic Temple *

16 Ocean City, MD – Boardwalk Rock *

*Festival

Tickets will be available starting with the artist presale beginning on Monday October 19 at 10am local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning on Friday, October 23rd at 10am local. For festival on-sales check their respective websites. Go to www.ironmaiden.com for the latest info.

The tour will also offer a VIP package and experience for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. The package includes a seated ticket, VIP access to the official Iron Maiden TROOPER pre-show party, exclusive TROOPER merchandise & more. For more information, visit vipnation.com