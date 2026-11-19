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Grammy-nominated folk musician and multi-instrumentalist John McCutcheon is celebrating the legacy of the Carter Family with his upcoming 48th album, Winding Stream: The Carter Family at 100, arriving January 15, 2027.



The announcement comes as McCutcheon enjoys another Grammy nomination. His second collaborative album with fellow folk legend Tom Paxton, Together Again, released earlier this year, has been nominated for Best Traditional Folk Album at the 2027 Grammy Awards.

On August 1, 1927, A.P. Carter, his wife Sara and sister-in-law Maybelle traveled from Virginia to Bristol, Tennessee, to audition for Victor Talking Machine Company producer Ralph Peer. The group recorded six songs that day, beginning a recording legacy that would eventually include more than 300 songs and help shape country, folk and bluegrass music.

McCutcheon has a personal connection to the Carter Family legacy. After moving to Scott County, Virginia, as a young musician, he became friends with A.P. and Sara’s children, Janette, Joe and Gladys. He regularly attended their Saturday night music shows at A.P.’s former general store and developed a particularly close musical partnership with Janette Carter.

For Winding Stream: The Carter Family at 100, McCutcheon recruited an impressive collection of musicians to help celebrate the family’s music. Guests include Old Crow Medicine Show, Suzy Bogguss, Tommy Emmanuel, Appalachian Roadshow, Robin & Linda Williams, Kathy Mattea, Iris DeMent, Tim O’Brien, Stuart Duncan, Chris Jones & the Night Drivers, Elizabeth LaPrelle and members of the Red Clay Ramblers, along with McCutcheon’s former string band, Wry Straw.

McCutcheon describes Carter Family music as “the comfort food of country music,” adding that returning to these songs felt like coming home for many of the musicians involved.

The album covers plenty of musical ground, from a traditional-sounding opening rendition of “Poor Orphan Child” featuring Robin & Linda Williams to Appalachian Roadshow’s bluegrass take on “Foggy Mountain Top” and a duet with Suzy Bogguss on the album’s title track.

McCutcheon said: “I hope these albums will pique the interest of listeners and, especially, younger musicians who will begin, as I did, poking around the music that can change them, and us, forever. And, not incidentally, I hope it’ll be a great listening experience, as well. Otherwise, what’s the point?”

Upcoming Performances

11/22/2026 – VIRTUAL: Untold, a Concert of Stories & Songs

Smoke Rise, GA

12/13/2026 – VIRTUAL: The Longest Night of the Year

Smoke Rise, GA

1/21/2027 – The Freight

2020 Addison Berkeley, CA 94704

1/22/2027 – Felton Music Hall

6275 Hwy 9 Felton, CA 95018

1/23/2027 – Community Concert Series

My Diablo UU Church 55 Eckley Lane Walnut Creek, CA 95496

1/24/2027 – Sebastiani Theater

Sebastiani Theatre 476 First St. East Sonoma, CA 95476

1/25/2027 – Church of the Brethren

Modesto Church of the Brethren 2301 Woodland Ave. Modesto, CA

1/26/2027 – World Records

2815 F Street Bakersfield, CA 93301

1/28/2027 – UU Church of Fresno

2672 E. Alluvial Avenue Fresno, CA 93611

1/29/2027 – Center for the Arts

314 West Main St. Grass Valley, CA 95945

1/30/2027 – The Sofia Theater

2700 Capitol Ave. Sacramento, CA 95816

2/4/2027 – The Rialto Room at Hotel Indigo

500 College AV, Athens, GA

2/5/2027 – Eddie’s Attic

515-B North McDonough Street, Decatur, GA

2/6/2027 – Craddock Center

186 Fred Craddock Drive, Cherry Log, GA

3/5/2027 – Richardson Performing Arts Center

with the South Kansas Symphony

Southwestern College, 100 N. College St., Winfield, KS

3/6/2027 – Liberty Hall

644 Massachusetts Lawrence, KS 66044

4/9/2027 – Black Forest Community Center

12530 Black Forest Rd. Colorado Springs, CO 80908

4/10/2027 – American Legion Post 119

850 North St. Vrain Drive Estes Park, CO 80517

4/11/2027 – Swallow Hill

71 East Yale Avenue Denver, CO 80201

4/22/2027 – The Barns of Wolf Trap

1635 Trap Rd. Vienna, VA 22182

10/8/2027 – First Presbyterian Church

340 5th Avenue South St. Cloud, MN 56301

10/9/2027 – Cedar Cultural Center

416 Cedar Avenue South Minneapolis, MN 55401