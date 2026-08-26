K-Man & The 45s Announce New Album ‘Heed The Call’

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Montreal ska punk band K-Man & The 45s have announced a new album Heed The Call, out October 9th via Stomp Records. Their new single “We Won’t Stop” is off the new album and gives us a nice preview of what’s to come. In the meantime, if you’re in Canada, be sure to check out some of their shows.



“We Won’t Stop” is the first piece of a larger statement. Heed The Call arrives October 9 as the band’s most live-sounding, hard-hitting record to date, balancing the chaotic, celebratory side of their sound with a sharper, more pointed edge. Where earlier releases captured the fun, this one digs deeper into the tension underneath it, without losing the energy that made them stand out in the first place. K-Man & The 45s have never been a singles band. They build records, they build crowds, and they build connection the long way. With “We Won’t Stop,” they’re not introducing themselves. They’re kicking the door open and reminding you they’ve been here the whole time, louder than ever and not slowing down.