Laika’s Wildwood Soundtrack with The Decemberists Out October 23rd

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Laika’s Wildwood movie (directed by Travis Knight) is already being wildly praised for the story from Decemberists’ Colin Meloy and the stop-motion animation, now the soundtrack & score will be October 23rd. The Score is done by Dario Marianelli and three brand new songs from The Decemberists.



The Decemberists’ released one song already called “The Better Part Of Bravery” and it’s really really good! Have a listen:



Dario Marianelli says of the new soundtrack:

“What a joy it was to venture into Colin Meloy’s wild imagination, and in the beautiful, lovingly handcrafted world of LAIKA’s movie. It made for an unpredictable and at times quite daunting musical journey – and I loved being lost in this particular forest.”

Colin Meloy of The Decemberists adds:

“‘Wildwood’ has been part of my life for many years, and seeing the story transformed like this has been an extraordinary experience. Writing the song for the end credits gave me a chance to return to the world of ‘Wildwood’ in a different way. There’s something particularly meaningful about having music accompany the audience as they leave the forest and the story comes to a close.”

Directed and produced by Travis Knight (Kubo and the Two Strings, Masters of the Universe) and written by Chris Butler (ParaNorman, Masters of the Universe), ‘Wildwood’ is LAIKA’s most ambitious film to date.

First published in 2011, ‘Wildwood’ was Colin Meloy’s debut novel and the beginning of the ‘Wildwood Chronicles’, created with illustrator Carson Ellis. The connection between the books and Meloy’s work with The Decemberists has always felt natural: both share a fascination with folklore, the natural world, strange characters and stories that seem to sit somewhere between the familiar and the fantastical.

For the film, that relationship becomes literal. Marianelli provides the musical language of LAIKA’s ‘Wildwood,” while The Decemberists step directly into the world their frontman created. The result connects the story’s beginnings on the page with its new life on screen, 15 years after the first novel appeared.

‘Wildwood’ features a voice cast led by Peyton Elizabeth Lee as Prue McKeel and Jacob Tremblay as Curtis, alongside Carey Mulligan, Mahershala Ali, Angela Bassett, Awkwafina, Jake Johnson, Charlie Day, Amandla Stenberg, Jemaine Clement, Maya Erskine, Tantoo Cardinal, Tom Waits and Richard E. Grant.

The film will premiere worldwide at BFI London Film Festival on Sunday, October 11th, ahead of the October 23rd soundtrack and theatrical releases.