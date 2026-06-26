Larry and His Flask Return to Celebrate 15 Years of “All That We Know”

Photo courtesy of Larry and His Flask

One of my favorite bands to see live are back! The rowdy Americana-punk pioneers Larry and His Flask have already kicked off their return with three sold-out Pacific Northwest reunion shows and a successful East Coast run that included many performances at Vans Warped Tour in Washington, D.C., club dates in New York City and Philadelphia, and a sold-out show in Boston. Sounds like the band will enter the studio in December to begin work on new music as well!



Known for blending punk rock energy with bluegrass, rock-and-roll, and Americana influences, Larry And His Flask built a devoted international following through relentless touring and unforgettable live performances. The band’s return marks the beginning of an ambitious new chapter in their career.

Their set list for this tour includes the album “All That We Know” from front to back and fan favorites from across their catalog.

2026 WEST COAST TOUR

July 22 – Medford, OR – The Copper Plank with The John Dough Boys

July 23 – Santa Cruz, CA – Moe’s Alley with Diggin’ Trails

July 24 – San Diego, CA – Holding Company – Guests TBA

July 25 – Long Beach, CA – Vans Warped Tour

July 26 – Long Beach, CA – Vans Warped Tour

July 27 – San Francisco, CA – Rickshaw Stop Guests TBS

July 28 – Knights Ferry, CA – Rick’s Saloon

July 29 – Reno, NV – Cypress with Boss’ Daughter and Acousta Noir

July 30 – Bend, OR – Munch & Music – Drake Park

Additional 2026 appearances include:

• Murder By Death’s Annual Caverns Shows (Tennessee)

• Frank Turner’s Lost Evenings Festival (Dallas)

• Flogging Molly’s Salty Dog Cruise (Port of Miami)