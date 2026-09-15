Less than Jake Set to Release New Single “Another Hostage Situation”

Less Than Jake are set to release ‘Another Hostage Situation’, a B-side from their 2024 EP Uncharted, giving fans another chance to explore the material from one of the band’s most recent releases.



Chris DeMakes says:

“Hostage Situation is about my son and daughter. At the time I wrote it, they were 7 and 6 years old, respectively. It was inspired by morning time with them, before being sent off to school. Some days it was as smooth as silk, and other days, it was a full blown thunderstorm. Ya know, the joys of parenting little ones. The “hostage” was me, and the “situation” was the chaos of that particular morning. My kids are amazing, and the lyrics are as tongue in cheek as you can get.”

The release arrives as Less Than Jake prepare appearances in the US, Australia and New Zealand. The band’s upcoming schedule includes appearances at Riot Fest in Chicago, as well as dates in Fremantle, Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and Auckland before returning to the US for shows in December. They should make a pitstop in Delaware and play a super small show just for me right?

Full list of tour dates below:

18 September — Riot Fest, Chicago, IL, USA

19 September — Riot Fest, Chicago, IL, USA

30 October — Metropolis Fremantle, Fremantle, Australia

31 October — Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide, Australia

2 November — Forum Melbourne, Melbourne, Australia

5 November — Enmore Theatre, Newtown, Australia

6 November — Eatons Hill Hotel, Brisbane, Australia

7 November — Studio The Venue, Auckland, New Zealand

10 December — Capital City Music Hall, Harrisburg, PA, USA

11 December — Toad’s Place, New Haven, CT, USA

12 December — The Strand Ballroom & Theatre, Providence, RI, USA