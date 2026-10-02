Magic Wands Release New Single “Guardians”

Photo by John Charter. Image used with permission for news purposes.

Dream pop / darkwave / whatever you want to call it Magic Wands have released their new single “Guardians” today via Metropolis Records. I really liked their last album and they will be gearing up for a new one in 2027.



The band talked about the new single:

“This is a song about looking back on a time in your life that doesn’t feel real anymore, even though it really happened.”

‘Guardians’ is the second track to be lifted from ‘Sun Kiss’, a brand new album by the group scheduled for early 2027. It follows ‘Diamond Rain’, which was issued in mid-August.

Comprised of vocalists/guitarists Dexy and Chris Valentine. Magic Wands have long been renowned for a shimmering sound that incorporates shoegaze, post-punk and goth elements. Formed in 2008, the most recent of their six albums to date is ‘Cascades’, which was released in late 2025 to excellent reviews.