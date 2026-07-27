Mark Chadwick announces solo album ‘Ouse Dragon’

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Mark Chadwick of the Levellers is set to release a new solo album called Ouse Dragon on August 21st on the band’s label On the Fiddle Recordings. This is his last solo album since Moments came out in 2014.



Can you listen to the new track here.

Mark Chadwick describes the new solo work:

Imagine, but not so hard because it’s a true and real adventure, you’re visiting a small vibrant town with a river that slowly drifts through hills with buildings ancient and modern. It’s been there for a very, very long time but this is your first time. All you have to navigate this place is a pair of headphones and this recording. All of the stories herein are true. Murder, abduction, mis-adventures, suicide, possession, spirits and other dimensions. Unknowable but all experienced by the writer. Enjoy the OUSE DRAGON. Headphones and a quiet mind essential

Ouse Dragon will be available on CD and all streaming platforms from August 21st, 2026.

Tracklisting:

1. Ouse Dragon

2. Chrysanthemums & Diadems

3. Dance Of The Crows

4. Leap

5. Bearing Witness

6. Paxos Room