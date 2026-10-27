Meshuggah Announce The Forty-Year Anomaly North American Tour

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Meshuggah return to North America in 2027, celebrating the groundbreaking band’s fortieth anniversary with an extensive tour that sees the genre-defying Swedes make their debut at Red Rocks Amphitheatre and includes outings at Oakland’s Fox Theater and the Brooklyn Paramount.



Tickets for the newly announced dates, produced by Live Nation, are on-sale this Friday, Oct. 30 at 10 a.m. local time, with an artist pre-sale beginning today at 10 a.m. pacific/1 p.m. eastern. Tickets are available at Meshuggah.net/tour. Special guests include Testament and Blood Incantation.

Citi cardmembers in the U.S. will have access to pre-sale tickets beginning Tuesday, Oct. 27, at 12:00 p.m. eastern through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete pre-sale details visit citientertainment.com.

The Forty-Year Anomaly Tour dates:

February 12 Toronto, ON Coca-Cola Coliseum

February 13 Laval, QC Place Bell

February 16 Detroit, MI The Masonic Temple Theatre

February 17 Chicago, IL The Salt Shed

February 19 Minneapolis, MN The Armory

February 20 Kansas City, MO The Midland Theatre

February 21 Omaha, NE Steelhouse

February 23 Chesterfield, MO The Factory

February 24 Nashville, TN The Truth

February 26 Virginia Beach, VA The Dome by Rutter Mills

February 27 Baltimore, MD The Paramount

February 28 Pittsburgh, PA Citizens Live at The Wylie

March 2 Philadelphia, PA The Met

March 3 Brooklyn, NY The Brooklyn Paramount

March 5 New Haven, CT College Street Music Hall

March 6 Boston, MA MGM Music Hall at Fenway

April 15 Vancouver, BC PNE Forum

April 16 Portland, OR Theater of the Clouds

April 17 Seattle, WA Paramount Theatre

April 19 Salt Lake City, UT The Union Event Center

April 21 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre

April 24 Oakland, CA The Fox Theater

April 25 Inglewood, CA YouTube Theater

April 27 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Financial Theatre

April 30 Houston, TX Bayou Music Center

May 1 San Antonio, TX Boeing Center at Tech Port

May 2 Oklahoma City, OK The Criterion

May 4 Irving, TX Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

May 6 New Orleans, LA The Fillmore

May 7 Atlanta, GA Coca-Cola Roxy

May 8 Daytona Beach, FL Welcome to Rockville

May 9 Ft. Lauderdale, FL War Memorial

May 11 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Event Center

May 13 Columbus, OH Sonic Temple

May 14 Milwaukee, WI Milwaukee Metal Fest