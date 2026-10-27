Meshuggah Announce The Forty-Year Anomaly North American Tour
Music News | Oct 27th, 2026
Meshuggah return to North America in 2027, celebrating the groundbreaking band’s fortieth anniversary with an extensive tour that sees the genre-defying Swedes make their debut at Red Rocks Amphitheatre and includes outings at Oakland’s Fox Theater and the Brooklyn Paramount.
Tickets for the newly announced dates, produced by Live Nation, are on-sale this Friday, Oct. 30 at 10 a.m. local time, with an artist pre-sale beginning today at 10 a.m. pacific/1 p.m. eastern. Tickets are available at Meshuggah.net/tour. Special guests include Testament and Blood Incantation.
Citi cardmembers in the U.S. will have access to pre-sale tickets beginning Tuesday, Oct. 27, at 12:00 p.m. eastern through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete pre-sale details visit citientertainment.com.
The Forty-Year Anomaly Tour dates:
February 12 Toronto, ON Coca-Cola Coliseum
February 13 Laval, QC Place Bell
February 16 Detroit, MI The Masonic Temple Theatre
February 17 Chicago, IL The Salt Shed
February 19 Minneapolis, MN The Armory
February 20 Kansas City, MO The Midland Theatre
February 21 Omaha, NE Steelhouse
February 23 Chesterfield, MO The Factory
February 24 Nashville, TN The Truth
February 26 Virginia Beach, VA The Dome by Rutter Mills
February 27 Baltimore, MD The Paramount
February 28 Pittsburgh, PA Citizens Live at The Wylie
March 2 Philadelphia, PA The Met
March 3 Brooklyn, NY The Brooklyn Paramount
March 5 New Haven, CT College Street Music Hall
March 6 Boston, MA MGM Music Hall at Fenway
April 15 Vancouver, BC PNE Forum
April 16 Portland, OR Theater of the Clouds
April 17 Seattle, WA Paramount Theatre
April 19 Salt Lake City, UT The Union Event Center
April 21 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre
April 24 Oakland, CA The Fox Theater
April 25 Inglewood, CA YouTube Theater
April 27 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Financial Theatre
April 30 Houston, TX Bayou Music Center
May 1 San Antonio, TX Boeing Center at Tech Port
May 2 Oklahoma City, OK The Criterion
May 4 Irving, TX Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
May 6 New Orleans, LA The Fillmore
May 7 Atlanta, GA Coca-Cola Roxy
May 8 Daytona Beach, FL Welcome to Rockville
May 9 Ft. Lauderdale, FL War Memorial
May 11 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Event Center
May 13 Columbus, OH Sonic Temple
May 14 Milwaukee, WI Milwaukee Metal Fest