Michael Dorf Presents The Works of Tom Waits Charity Concert for March 2027

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Michael Dorf will be doing the next annual charity concert of The Works of Tom Waits at Carnegie Hall on March 10, 2027.



Longtime Waits collaborator Greg Cohen will serve as musical director. Cohen played bass on Heartattack and Vine, Swordfishtrombones, Rain Dogs and Mule Variations, while also touring with Waits and contributing to The Black Rider and Franks Wild Years. He’ll be joined by Smokey Hormel on guitar, Rob Burger on keyboards, Jay Bellerose on drums and Cyro Baptista on percussion. The performers taking on Waits’ songs will be announced in the coming weeks.

The Music Of series has previously celebrated artists including David Bowie, Prince, Bob Dylan, Joni Mitchell, Bruce Springsteen, R.E.M. and The Rolling Stones. As usual, the Carnegie Hall show is also raising money for music education, with 100% of net proceeds going toward programs serving young people. This year’s event will also launch the Glen Hansard Award, a new $25,000 annual scholarship for an emerging young artist.

Tickets for The Works of Tom Waits are on sale now at MusicOf.org, with additional performers and details coming soon.